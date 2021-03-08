HOUSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SignatureCare Emergency Center has opened two new 24-hour emergency centers in Spring and Plano, TX.
The new emergency centers will provide residents and businesses with the same top-quality emergency medical care SignatureCare emergency rooms are known for.
The 24-hour ERs are located at 621 Rayford Road, Spring, TX 77386 (Google Map) and 3670 Hwy 121, Plano, TX 75025 (Google Map).
"We are excited to be in Spring and Plano, TX. We pride ourselves in providing top quality emergency room services and we are sure residents and businesses in these cities will soon see why we are the top-rated emergency center in Texas," said Dr. Kanti Bansal, a board-certified emergency room physician and managing partner at SignatureCare Emergency Center.
"At SignatureCare Emergency Center, our goal is to serve and partner with Spring and Plano communities. That is what led us to open the new emergency rooms," he added.
Dr. Bansal said residents and businesses in both cities can look forward to being met with big smiles and friendly faces when they walk into SignatureCare ERs.
"I want to assure Spring and Plano residents that from the moment they walk into our emergency center, they can be confident that they will be met with smiling faces. Also, they will only be seen by board-certified emergency room physicians and licensed ER nurses 24 hours a day. All our physicians have the required experience to diagnose and treat most minor and major medical emergencies," he said.
SignatureCare Emergency Center's emergency rooms offer patients faster service than typical large hospital emergency rooms. Wait times to see a physician in our ER is usually 10 minutes or less.
More information about the new Spring and Plano emergency rooms are available on our website.
About SignatureCare Emergency Center
Houston, TX based SignatureCare Emergency Center owns 24-hour emergency centers throughout Texas including nine locations in the Houston area (Montrose, Houston Heights, Cypress/FM 1960, Copperfield, Memorial City, Westchase, Bellaire, Mission Bend/Sugar Land and Stafford), Spring, Atascocita/Humble, Plano, Killeen, Austin, College Station/Bryan, Paris, Midland, Odessa, Texarkana and Lewisville, TX.
Additional information is on our website at https://ercare24.com.
