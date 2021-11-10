BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Signos is launching out of stealth mode and unveiling its vision for a healthier population by helping people make data-driven decisions in their everyday lives. This is made possible through continuous glucose monitoring, then leveraging AI to translate an individual's metabolic signals into timely recommendations for eating and exercise.
As a part of the news, the company is unveiling $17 million in funding that has been raised to-date, which includes a $13M Series A led by GV, as well as $4M in seed funding from Courtside Ventures, 1984 Ventures, and Tau Ventures. Angel investors in the company include Larry Fitzgerald, Kelvin Beachum, and Jerod Mayo. The new funding will allow Signos to reach general availability in early 2022, so that the company can begin making a meaningful impact on the obesity epidemic and support the 75% of Americans that are overweight or obese today.
Dexcom, the largest provider of glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management, is also partnering with Signos. Dexcom has also made a strategic investment in the company, which marks their first investment in the health, wellness, and weight management space.
"We provide visibility into every body's unique metabolic needs. Before, we were stuck with calorie reduction or counting macros or removing carbs altogether; now, we can work with people to turn diets that don't work into plans that do," said Sharam Fouladgar-Mercer, CEO of Signos. "We help them discover this in a matter of days or weeks and refine it over time for best weight management and overall health. Elite athletes or conscientious dieters often take an extraordinary amount of trial and error to come to the same conclusion we are able to deliver in a fraction of the time."
"We are excited to partner with Signos to bring Dexcom technology to the masses," said Steve Pacelli, Executive Vice President at Dexcom and Managing Director of Dexcom Ventures. "By combining glucose data with Signos machine learning fueled meal and exercise suggestions, we have the power to help everyone make optimal choices when it comes to living their healthiest life."
The Signos platform will help develop personalized answers to basic questions like what to eat, when to eat, and what exercises help encourage weight loss for each member. Signos combines a wearable continuous glucose monitor (CGM) with an AI-enhanced app to offer revolutionary real-time data and recommendations designed to drive healthy and sustained weight loss. As members begin their Signos journey, they log what they eat, allowing the Signos platform to learn each body's reaction to specific foods. Once calibrated, Signos uses that data to provide personalized nutrition suggestions, including which foods are best for each member, when to eat them and when to exercise to bring glucose levels back within their optimal weight loss range.
"Signos takes a data-driven approach to weight health, which has the potential to create strong, long-lasting outcomes for people everywhere," said Laura Melahn, Partner, GV. "Signos will change how people approach everyday decisions by providing a deeper understanding of metabolic health and personalized weight care."
Signos is now opening up its platform to a limited number of customers. To find out how your body responds to what you eat and kickstart weight loss visit http://www.signos.com.
About Signos
Signos was launched in 2018 with a mission to tackle the obesity epidemic via healthy habits, glucose level stabilization, and AI. Signos combines continuous glucose information with an AI-enhanced app to offer revolutionary continuous data and recommendations designed to drive healthy and sustained weight loss. With over 75% of the American population overweight or obese, Signos provides a new way for people to act on their body's unique response to what they eat to lose weight and kickstart a healthier life. Signos was started by Sharam Fouladgar-Mercer, Bill Tancer, William Dixon, and Pierre Wehbe - a team that brings deep expertise in applying data and AI to build engaging experiences with technology that changes lives for the better. Signos has raised $4M in seed funding to date. Follow us on social media @signoshealth or visit http://www.signos.com.
