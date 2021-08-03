LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sikara Medspa in downtown Summerlin Las Vegas is celebrating their one-year anniversary by offering a variety of specials all summer long on top-quality treatments and services including facials, Morpheus8 RF microneedling, injectables, skin care products and more.
Sikara Medspa's celebratory specials are:
- Perfect Skin: 10% off one product, 15% off two products, 20% off three products
- Treatment Tuesday: 15% off any facial, 10% off Morpheus8 RF microneedling, 10% off Morpheus8 RF microneedling with platelet-rich plasma (PRP)
- Wrinkle-Free Wednesday: 15% off Botox®, Dysport® and Xeomin®
- Thread Lift Thursday: 15% off thread lift packages
- Filler Friday: $100 off 1 mL
- Self-Care Saturday: $25 off IV infusions
Anyone interested is encouraged to call (702) 778-6886 or request a consultation online to learn more about each special and experience the highest quality self-care and rejuvenation.
Sikara Medspa was created out of a passion for helping people realize their personal best. The practice is designed to provide the ultimate patient experience. Their thoughtfully curated menu of services features clinically proven treatments to ensure they provide the highest level of aesthetic care and results. Learn more about Sikara Medspa or book an experience today by calling 702.778.6886 or completing a consultation request form.
About Sikara Medspa
Sikara Medspa is the carefully executed master plan of a team of visionaries. Boasting an on-site medical director, Sikara Medspa is truly designed with the highest level of patient care in mind, to help clients reach their aesthetic goals. Through a wide variety of state-of-the-art methods, Sikara Medspa has been diligently designed to become the one-stop shop for all aesthetic needs.
