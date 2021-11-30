SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Livionex, maker of the popular dental gel LivFresh, which removes plaque 250% better than traditional toothpaste, announces its participation in #GivingTuesday on November 30th, a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to celebrate generosity worldwide. To celebrate, Livionex, announces its biggest donation to date by joining with the non-profit, Project Glimmer, to gift 3000 of its new LivFresh Teeth Whitening Kits to adolescent girls across the country. The kits, a retail value worth $450,000 will go to girls in Project Glimmer's vast network of foster care, homeless shelters, crisis care, and youth services centers across Alabama, California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Additionally, Project Glimmer will distribute some of the kits at their Foster Care holiday "shopping" event" on December 4th.
"We've always focused our philanthropy efforts towards giving to children, veterans, and seniors with limited access to dental care. Our team wanted to share this year's success by partnering with a charity that supports female empowerment and underprivileged youth, who are often forgotten during the holiday season. We know that self-confidence is critical in shaping a teenager's life. We felt that partnering with Project Glimmer to provide adolescent girls with a means to brighten their smile would be a wonderful way to improve their self-esteem," said Livionex Vice President Hirsh Goswamy. "Confidence is cultivated, and when nurtured, it can positively impact one's future. We want to let these girls know that they are cared for and that they have a community focused on helping them excel both personally and professionally," added Goswamy.
Despite the pandemic, Project Glimmer has been successful in expanding the non-profit's reach and boosting self-confidence in adolescent girls. The organization's partnership with Livionex builds on what has already been an impactful year, as shown by the success of its most recent annual gala which raised half a million dollars for girls in need.
"Project Glimmer is excited to partner with LivFresh this year for GivingTuesday, generously donating 3,000 teeth whitening kits for our current holiday gifting program. The therapeutic dental brand develops novel therapies that affect billions of people worldwide and uses proprietary technology that repels bacteria from the tooth surface and modulates metal ions that cause oxidative stress and inflammation to treat and prevent age-related diseases. These gifts will help young women, not only with dental health, but also increase personal confidence," said Project Glimmer Deputy Director Jenni Bingham.
Founded by Sonja Hoel Perkins, Project Glimmer has grown from a single holiday gift drive for forgotten teenage girls to a nationwide platform of programs that inspires a girl's ambition, connects her with a network of peers and mentors, and supplements some of her most basic personal needs.
The girls in the Project Glimmer network will each receive a LivFresh Teeth Whitening System that blends science and luxury to get even the most sensitive teeth up to 8 shades whiter in as little as 10 minutes a day. The proprietary formula is unique because it blends a mixture of carbamide and hydrogen peroxide— with potassium nitrate, the same desensitizing ingredient found in Sensodyne toothpaste. In internal tests, LivFresh's formula produced stronger whitening results than when each ingredient was used individually.
The LivFresh Whitening System includes a blue light emitting mouthpiece that connects to a mobile device and four whitening gels; three silver pens for general use and one gold pen, that contains a higher concentration of whitening for special occasions. The elegantly packaged kit contains up to 21 treatments and the whitening serums are gluten-free, vegan, sugar-free, SLS and triclosan free. All the products are cruelty-free and don't contain salicylates and parabens.
About Livionex
Livionex was founded in 2009 by Stanford and UC Berkeley alums with the goal of enhancing the quality and longevity of human life. Headquartered in Los Gatos, CA, Livionex develops novel therapies for a variety of age-related diseases affecting billions of people worldwide. The Company's first product to market, LivFresh Dental Gel, is based on its proprietary technology that modulates metal ions that cause oxidative stress and disease. Supported by thousands of dentists, including the former President of the American Dental Association, LivFresh is clinically proven to remove plaque 250% better than traditional toothpaste and is seeking to become the world's first treatment for gum disease. A recent double-blind study in the Journal of Periodontology, showed those who brushed with LivFresh saw 2.5 times less gum inflammation and 1.9 times less gum bleeding as compared to the control group. LivFresh's Dental Gel was also recently approved as the world's first CE Marked toothpaste product in Europe for the treatment and prevention of periodontitis and gingivitis. Besides introducing products in the oral health industry, the Company is introducing a new category of treatment for various disorders and diseases associated with metallo lipid protein aggregates, inflammation, and/or bacterial biofilms across ophthalmology, dermatology and oral care. The LivFresh line of products is available on-line at GetLIVFRESH.com and in dental offices across the country.
About Project Glimmer
Project Glimmer is a national non-profit on a mission to build self-confidence in adolescent girls. Project Glimmer has grown from a single holiday gift drive for forgotten teenage girls to a nationwide platform of programs that inspires a girl's ambition, connects her with a network of peers and mentors, and supplements some of her most basic personal needs. The organization has served over 700,000 teenage girls and women, 86% of whom are young women of color. Project Glimmer works in all 50 states through partnerships with 1,000+ organizations including foster care, homeless, crisis care, and youth services. Through their programs including Gifts + Goods, Day of Empowerment, Empower Hour, and Career Coaching, they are dedicated to helping end gender and racial inequality. More can be found at http://www.projectglimmer.org
