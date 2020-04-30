SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simple Habit, the #1 meditation and sleep app for busy people, announces the launch of Better Together, a Mental Health Month three-part initiative designed to help people connect and find mental health support during the pandemic through family, friends, and influencers.
- Simple Habit unveils Meditation Studio, a new feature that allows individuals to invite family, friends and colleagues to meditate together in real-time - even when they're not in the same room. Each user will have a personal meditation studio where they can invite others to join them in listening to a guided meditation such as Full Body Relaxation, Practice Gratitude and Calm The Buzzing Mind.
- Simple Habit teamed up with more than 50 inspiring influencers to create You're Not Alone, a collection of 50 gripping personal stories recorded to shed light on each influencer's untold struggles with mental health. From Erin Mortz; a mom and her battle with postpartum depression, Christina Pollack; a lifestyle editor that chose faith over fear to help a family member miraculously recover from being in the ICU to Samantha Shakira Clarke; an athlete and yoga teacher on her recovery from substance abuse. People can listen to these inspiring stories on Simple Habit through the month of May.
- Simple Habit will offer free premium memberships to all mental health professionals for the month of May 2020. Simple Habit recognizes the mental health professionals who continue to be on the frontline in caring for millions around the world who are suffering. To celebrate the relentless commitment of these individuals, Simple Habit is offering free premium memberships to help them manage their own stress, anxiety and compassion fatigue. Professionals are encouraged to email Simple Habit at help@simplehabit.com to receive their free premium membership.
"During these times of social distancing, human connection and mental health are more important than ever. This Mental Health Month, our team at Simple Habit recognized the importance of digital solutions for people who are struggling with anxiety, depression, sleep issues but remain apart," said Yunha Kim, Founder and CEO of Simple Habit. "It's amazing to see how telecommunications is allowing families and friends and even businesses to connect, workout and share passions. The Simple Habit meditation studio is now a fresh, new way to allow people to connect while apart and prioritize self-care, together. When building our meditation studio, we also recognized that many people don't necessarily have a community where they can turn to and talk about their mental health struggles, which is why we teamed up with 50 amazing influencers who stepped up to share their personal stories in hopes of helping others not feel alone. Our goal with Better Together is to help people stay connected, feel supported and be part of a community that prioritizes self-care through this uncertain time."
Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S. alone, and now, the American Psychiatric Association cites 36% of Americans say the pandemic has had a serious impact on their mental health. To further Simple Habit's commitment to help people live better, every day, Simple Habit launched "Better Together" campaign to help people, who are currently isolated or apart, to bridge community in support of mental health.
Simple Habit will extend the offer, originally announced in March, to provide free memberships for any individuals who are financially impacted by this pandemic. Individuals are encouraged to email Simple Habit at help@simplehabit.com to receive their free premium membership.
