FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based, black-owned business, "Simply Soap & Water", is helping families, businesses and individuals around the country increase their hand washing capabilities while protecting themselves from dirt, bacteria, and transmittable viruses. After the sanitizer shortage the world experienced during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have questioned the quality of the new sanitizers emerging on the market. Healthcare professionals, however, have recommended that people should continue traditional hand-washing practices with soap and water in order to most effectively prevent the spread of disease and viruses — Simply Soap & Water provides this solution.
Simply Soap & Water (SSW) is a small cleansing and sanitizing tool used for thorough hand-washing while on the go. However as the title reads, Simply Soap & Water is just that: simply soap and water for a more thorough cleaning experience.
"This product comes conveniently sized to fit in your purse or pocket," says the executive leadership team. The two bottles holding the soap and water are 1.5 fluid ounces each, which also aligns with TSA travel requirements for frequent travelers.
Celebrity brand ambassadors for the brand have included the following: Trina Braxton (WE's Braxton Family Values), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha/Sister Act 2/ CLAWS), Bone Crusher (Grammy-nominated platinum selling rapper), DJ Thoro (celebrity DJ), Rob G. The General (radio personality), Joe Torry (Poetic Justice/BET Comic View All Stars), and Jason Weaver (The Lion King/The Jacksons: An American Dream). They have also spoken about their love for the convenience of the product and have promoted it to their fanbases on social media.
Simply Soap & Water intended audiences:
- Children in school
- Restaurants
- Hair Salons
- Medical facilities
- Senior home care facilities
- Churches
- Construction worker
- EVERYONE!!!
Simply Soap & Water can be purchased on our website www.simplysoapandwater.com for $9.99 each with free shipping in the US. Also, follow us on Instagram @simplysoapandwater.
"Stay clean, stay safe, it's just that simple."