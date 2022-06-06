Sinclair launches the V-VR handpiece to complete its women's health solution. Throughout a woman's life, hormonal and physical changes, such as pregnancy and menopause can adversely affect vaginal health. These intimate concerns often go untreated due to embarrassment, lack of treatment availability awareness, or the desire to avoid invasive surgeries. At the forefront of women's health, Sinclair created a new, non-invasive, pain-free vaginal rejuvenation treatment, the V-VR.
LONDON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sinclair launches the V-VR handpiece to complete its women's health solution. Throughout a woman's life, hormonal and physical changes, such as pregnancy and menopause, can adversely affect vaginal health. These intimate concerns often go untreated due to embarrassment, lack of treatment availability awareness, or the desire to avoid invasive surgeries. At the forefront of women's health, Sinclair created a new, non-invasive, pain-free vaginal rejuvenation treatment, the V-VR.
- 50% of post-menopausal women are affected by vaginal dryness, which can cause persistent itching, burning and irritation
- 40% of women are affected by vaginal laxity which can result in a loss of sexual sensation
With Sinclair's new V-VR treatment, practitioners can now perform non-invasive, safe and quick vaginal treatments, providing superior results. The V-VR handpiece is compatible with all Viora V-Series platforms.
V-VR offers two patented non-invasive RF technologies:
- Co-Polar RF™
- CORE™
The non-invasive Co-Polar RF™ Technology has the benefit of delivering bipolar RF energy with the controlled ability of a monopolar configuration – preventing unexpected energy spread of "hot spots". The CORE™ Technology selectively delivers RF energy to controlled depths from superficial mucosa to the vaginal muscular layer.
"I've been using Sinclair's Viora V-VR handpiece now for more than 6 months and achieved amazing results with it. The patients that have benefited the most so far are my vaginal atrophy patients, dyspareunia patients and even some of my pelvic pain patients have benefited from the V-VR treatment," said Dr. Jennifer Hill, MD of Suffolk Pelvic Medicine. "Quickly, I can see a change in the vaginal pH, which also lends itself medically to helping control, urinary tract infections, and other things like that. I've had a lot of patient feedback that even after one treatment, they've noticed a big difference, especially with dyspareunia. I've had a lot of patients that may not even be sexually active that say that they feel a big difference after getting V-VR treatments. So, it's been fantastic to my practice, and I've been really happy with the results."
"Making a difference in patients' lives and positively impacting our customers revenue potential is complementary; being able to do both is of the utmost importance, and is a driving force behind Viora's developments. Viora's leadership team is predominantly female, which gives us a unique perspective and a better understanding of the needs women have, and the challenges in which our bodies face. It's truly an honor to bring the V-VR to the masses, a revolutionary solution that can and will change women's lives!" Andrea Trofimuk, Sinclair North America, CEO.
"Following in the footsteps of our hugely successful bi-polar and fractional RF modalities for labia tightening and rejuvenation, the ReVive and Fusion® Revive, the addition of the V-VR handpiece, provides our women's health professionals a one treatment station for both vulvovaginal conditions. This is an enormous advantage for both patients and practitioners," said Dr. Inna Belenky, VP Marketing & Clinical Affairs
Sinclair unveiled the V-VR handpiece at the IMCAS World Congress on June 3-5th at the Le Palais des Congrès de Paris in Paris, France. In addition to V-VR, Sinclair displayed the complete V-Series multi-technology platform line, Fusion® kits and the other leading medical aesthetic devices.
The Viora V-Series multi-technology platform line now provides a complete solution for any clinic with a flexible and scalable solution for customers, with the use of interchangeable handpieces. This enables customers to acquire each specific technology as they need it, as well as ensuring easy upgrades and the implementation of additional technologies, when developed. Customers also benefit from Sinclair's unique combination protocols ensuring the highest clinical results.
In Europe, V-VR is indicated for electrocoagulation of soft tissues for vulvovaginal laxity. In the United States, V-VR is indicated for temporary relief of minor muscle aches and pain, temporary relief of muscle spasm, and temporary improvement of local blood circulation.
About Sinclair Pharma
Sinclair Pharma is an international company operating in the fast growth, global aesthetics market. Sinclair has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies in both the injectable and EDB segments. Both divisions are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high quality, longer duration, natural looking and minimally-invasive treatments. Sinclair is planning entry to multiple new geographic markets and line extension launches over the next few years. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in the EU markets, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, UAE, Hong Kong and South Korea and a network of international distributors.
For more information, visit http://www.sinclairpharma.com
About Viora
Sinclair acquired Viora, a market leader in advanced medical aesthetic research, development and manufacturing in February of 2022; making Viora a cornerstone in the genesis of Sinclair's Energy Device Division. With a presence in more than 65 countries, Viora's non-invasive products address a wide range of solutions, treating today's most commonly requested applications used in anti-aging, body & facial contouring, cellulite reduction, acne clearance, hair removal and more.
For more information, visit http://www.vioramed.com.
