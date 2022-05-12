Sinclair Pharma ("Sinclair", http://www.sinclair.com) a global aesthetics company headquartered in London and fully-owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Company Limited announces that it has signed an exclusive product license and worldwide distribution agreement for Préime DermaFacial from EMA Aesthetics Limited for all territories outside the UK and Germany.
LONDON , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Sinclair Pharma ("Sinclair", http://www.sinclair.com) a global aesthetics company headquartered in London and fully-owned subsidiary of Huadong Medicine Company Limited announces that it has signed an exclusive product license and worldwide distribution agreement for Préime DermaFacial from EMA Aesthetics Limited for all territories outside the UK and Germany.
Launched in March 2022 at the Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress Monaco, Préime DermaFacial therapy offers five powerful technologies and is designed to allow the curation of personalised treatments. The technology has been designed with skincare practitioners in mind and focuses on efficacy, limitless treatment combinations and ease of use. The Préime DermaFacial platform can be the primary skincare platform for clinics, aesthetic centres and medspas.
The Préime DermaFacial is a smart device, powered by IoT (Internet of Things) technology, designed to ensure consistent results and client satisfaction. Designed and manufactured in Europe, the Préime DermaFacial combined with Préime consumables is the new global standard in skincare treatment.
Miguel Pardos, CEO of Sinclair EBD division commented, "We are very excited to partner with EMA on the global commercialisation of Préime DermaFacial. We see Préime DermaFacial as a game-changer in the aesthetic market. Their flexibility to cater for high demand treatments along with the combination of technologies makes Préime DermaFacial a must-have for any aesthetic practice. Sinclair's EBD expertise, scale, direct presence in key markets along with our extensive distribution channels will accelerate market penetration and growth of Préime DermaFacial globally."
The Founder and CEO of EMA Aesthetics, Malcolm Wall Morris, commented, "Since inception, EMA's primary goal has been to focus on creating products designed to deliver great patient results and an enhanced user experience for clinics and therapists. Since unveiling the Préime DermaFacial at the Aesthetics and Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress Monaco in March 2022, EMA has received unprecedented feedback concerning the design, combined technologies, treatment options and IoT capabilities of the system. We are delighted to partner with Sinclair, who, through their EDB subsidiary, Cocoon, are perfectly placed to accelerate the global commercialisation of the world's most advanced aesthetic facial device."
About Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd.
HMC(SZ.000963), listed in 1999, is one of the top manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceutical and medical products in China, where it has over 12,000 employees and generated approximately $5.1 billion of revenue in the financial year ended 31 December 2021. Over the past five years, HMC has established a leading aesthetics business in China, offering a variety of fillers. HMC is an affiliate of China Grand Enterprise Inc. (CGE), an investment group headquartered in Beijing. CGE has four business sectors: pharmaceuticals and healthcare, commodities trading, real estate investment and financial services, among which, pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector is the core business. CGE is ranked in the top five enterprises in the Chinese Pharmaceutical industry and manages over 60 pharmaceutical subsidiary companies, HMC is the largest one.
About Sinclair Pharma
Sinclair Pharma is an international company operating in the fast growth, global aesthetics market. Sinclair has built a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies, which are experiencing significant growth, targeting unmet clinical needs for effective, high quality, longer duration, natural looking and minimally-invasive treatments. Sinclair is planning entry to multiple new geographic markets and line extension launches over the next few years. The Group has an established sales and marketing presence in the EU markets, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, UAE, Hong Kong and South Korea and a network of international distributors. For more information, visit http://www.sinclairpharma.com.
About EMA Aesthetics
EMA Aesthetics, founded in 2019 and headquartered in Ireland, is an international company which specialises in the development and creation of advanced skincare technology, focused on combination therapy, that enhance non-invasive aesthetic procedures, providing professional aesthetic products and services. EMA Aesthetics has offices in Ireland, Belgium, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates with a sales network which covers 30 countries and regions around the world. For more information, visit http://www.emaaesthetics.com.
Media Contact
Andy Crane, Sinclair Pharma, +44 (0) 20 7467 6920, mbenthem@sinclair.com
SOURCE Sinclair Pharma