NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The single cell analysis market size is expected to increase by USD 3.16 bn from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 0.05% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to witness significant growth in North America. The presence of prominent vendors in the US and the increasing incidence of cancer are creating significant growth opportunities for market players.
Our full report on the single cell analysis market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
Technavio analyzes the market by product (consumables and instrument) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).
By product, the market growth was significant in the consumables segment in 2021. The segment is driven by increasing investments in purchasing consumables for single cell analysis. In addition, innovations and new product launches from vendors will continue to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 45% of the global market share. End-users in the region are increasingly adopting single cell analysis methods for diagnosing cancer and therapeutic applications. In addition, many vendors operating in the region are focusing on product innovations by actively investing in R&D. All these factors are supporting the growth of the single cell analysis market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for single cell analysis in North America. However, the market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.
The increasing prevalence of cancer and the growth in cancer research are expected to drive the growth of the single cell analysis market during the forecast period. By 2040, regions such as North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa are expected to witness an increase in the number of new cancer cases by up to 3.53 million, 15.1 million, 5.32 million, and 2.10 million respectively. The rising number of cancer cases globally has increased the need for research to diagnose and treat cancer. For instance, as of January 2022, there were over 6,700 active clinical studies on cancer in the US alone. This is increasing the demand for single cell analysis consumables and instruments for correct diagnosis of cancer and monitoring the efficacy of cancer treatment, which is driving the growth of the market.
In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, budget constraints while procuring testing instruments for the medium- and small-scale testing laboratories and research institutes will challenge the growth of market players. The single cell analysis market covers the following areas:
- Single Cell Analysis Market Sizing
- Single Cell Analysis Market Forecast
- Single Cell Analysis Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 10X Genomics Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio Techne Corp.
Single Cell Analysis Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 0.05%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.16 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.6
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
10X Genomics Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., CellChorus Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Fluidigm Corp., Illumina Inc., NanoString Technologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, RareCyte Inc, Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, and Sartorius AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
