AUBURN, Ala., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiO2 Materials Science, a privately-owned US-based advanced materials science company, today announced they have successfully scaled their manufacturing capacity ahead of schedule to 400 million doses and are on track to hit 1.2 billion capacity before the end of 2020.
Experts around the world have raised concerns about a potential shortage of glass vials needed to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine. SiO2's technology does not rely on the traditional sand-to-glass supply chain which enables them to scale manufacturing faster and more effectively than traditional glass manufacturers.
"When you look at the pharma glass packaging industry, it's controlled by international companies who produce a glass product that was invented in the 1890s and has hardly evolved since," said Lawrence Ganti, Chief Business Officer of SiO2. "The urgent need for a large supply of glass has shown the world the risks of depending on traditional glass. It's time for pharma to rethink glass."
The news comes one month after announcing a $143 million investment from the US government to accelerate the production of SiO2's state-of-the-art, patented, primary packaging platform for storing the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines and therapeutics.
The government contract agreement was signed with the Department of Defense's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) in partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
"In the past 30 days we've added over 150 jobs and plan to hire at least 50 more," said Patrick Hayes, Head of Manufacturing Operations. "We're incredibly excited for the opportunity to support the US government and pharma companies racing to develop a vaccine in record time."
To support the scaling of the Alabama-based manufacturing campus, SiO2 is investing an additional $160 million, adding two additional sites to the Auburn, Alabama based campus. To find out more about SiO2, click here.
