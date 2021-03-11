MUNICH, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SIRION Biotech GmbH, a world leader in viral vector-based gene delivery technologies for gene & cell therapy, is hosting a webinar titled "Engineering AAV Lead Vectors for Gene Therapy" on March 16 at 9 a.m. EST/3 p.m. CET. Dr. Michael Salomon, Senior Vice President, Development, and Dr. Irene Ferreira, Head of Clinical Support, Cell and Gene Therapy of SIRION Biotech will discuss optimizing vector design at R&D and preclinical stages for improved safety and efficacy. The rAAV vector design affects not only the duration and localization of the therapeutic sequence transcription, but also manufacturing scalability and generation of manufacturing by-products, such as process- and product-related impurities, that compromise the safety and efficacy of rAAV vector particles.
Join Drs. Salomon and Ferreira as they review the safety challenges of undersized and oversized rAAV vectors and design strategies to address them, the impact of rAAV vector design on manufacturing productivity and batch potency, and the contribution of rAAV vector design to the therapeutic sequence expression level and persistence in the target tissue.
"As a leader in viral vector-based gene delivery technologies, we look forward to sharing our knowledge via gap analysis case studies showing how undersized rAAV vectors affect the level of process-related impurities such as co-packaged DNA plasmid sequences. Our experimental data will compare design strategies, such as adding 'DNA stuffer sequences', to minimize this safety concern. In addition, we will discuss case studies in which oversized rAAV vectors are the root cause of suboptimal rAAV batch potency due to high levels of product-related impurities. Strategies for analytical quantification of these type of impurities will also be demonstrated with experimental data," said Dr. Salomon.
Register today for SIRION's webinar "Engineering AAV Lead Vectors for Gene Therapy" on March 16 by visiting the registration page here.
About SIRION Biotech GmbH
SIRION Biotech was founded in 2005 with the goal to spark a new generation of viral vector technologies for gene and cell therapy as well as vaccine development. SIRION evolves novel therapeutic viral vectors and uses proprietary technology platforms based on lenti-, adeno-, and adeno-associated viruses, to expedite its partners' advances in drug development. For additional information, please visit http://www.sirion-biotech.com.
