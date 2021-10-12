TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sisters Amy (Leatherman) Findley and Tami (Leatherman) Herman are pleased to announce the launch of their new full-service, senior-focused relocation and estate clearing company – Caring Transitions of Toledo.
Caring Transitions is the professional choice for moving, downsizing and hosting estate sales. Caring Transitions' specially-trained professionals handle every detail of their clients' transition including decluttering, cleanouts, packing, move management, unpacking, resettling into your new home with both in-home and online estate sales. Caring Transitions of Toledo serves the entire Toledo area, including Ottawa Hills and Old Orchard.
"Caring Transitions is not just an estate sale company, we are a full-service, beginning-to-end solution for the relocations we all face at some point in our lives. Whether you're leaving a lifetime of memories or you're helping clear out the home of a loved one, transitions can be challenging and emotional. We are here to take those burdens off your shoulders so you can focus on what matters most," Herman said.
Caring Transitions' services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move. The company also helps busy families with downsizing, rightsizing, and clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or has passed away. All of Caring Transitions' services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.
Findley and Herman have backgrounds in quality management, continuous improvement and leadership development. They are looking forward to bringing that focus to Caring Transitions.
"Our unique backgrounds and customizable services make us the perfect partner for anyone facing a transition, especially adult children who are sandwiched between caring for their older parents and their children. Between our team and our strategic partners, we can manage the entire lifecycle of a transition to make the process as stress-free as possible," Findley said.
Caring Transitions of Toledo is bonded and insured and all employees are background checked. For additional information, call 419-574-9512, email AFindley@CaringTransitions.com or THerman@CarringTransitions.com, or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsofToledo.com.
