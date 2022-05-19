This year Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has the pleasure of welcoming Padmanee Sharma, MD, PhD from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as the Keynote Speaker at its 37th Annual Meeting and Pre-Conference Programs. Her focus is on the mechanisms of response and resistance to immune checkpoint therapy. SITC is also hosting a special panel to honor the work of Zelig Eshhar, PhD, the 2022 recipient of the Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award. Panel members include luminaries Carl June, MD, Crystal Mackall, MD, Steven Rosenberg, MD, PhD, and Michel Sadelain, MD, PhD.
MILWAUKEE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) has the pleasure of welcoming Padmanee Sharma, MD, PhD from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as the Keynote Speaker at its 37th Annual Meeting and Pre-Conference Programs. Her focus is on the mechanisms of response and resistance to immune checkpoint therapy. SITC is also hosting a special panel to honor the work of Zelig Eshhar, PhD, the 2022 recipient of the Richard V. Smalley Memorial Award. Panel members include luminaries Carl June, MD, Crystal Mackall, MD, Steven Rosenberg, MD, PhD, and Michel Sadelain, MD, PhD.
"I am deeply humbled to honor Dr. Zelig Eshhar, one of the earliest pioneers of CAR T therapy, during the SITC Annual Meeting, and to be alongside my tremendously accomplished colleagues on the panel will be invigorating," said Crystal Mackall, MD. "We are excited to discuss the latest innovations in CAR T that will continue to push the boundaries of cellular therapies."
SITC 2022 will feature cutting-edge research presentations by experts in the field, oral and poster abstract presentations and ample opportunity for structured and informal discussions, including important networking opportunities. The meeting also includes updates on major national and international initiatives coming from academia, government and industry.
"We are so excited to see everyone in person this year at a great venue in a spectacular city," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "Cancer immunotherapy is such a dynamic field, and I don't think anyone interested in the latest immuno-oncology research should miss this conference. Early career scientists, in particular, can network and share their ideas with industry and established scientists."
You can register now for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2022), being held from Nov. 8–12, 2022, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA. Virtual participation is also available. Visit http://www.sitcancer.org for more information on this event and other SITC resources.
SITC 2022 attendees will:
- Participate in key educational sessions and presentations focused on a variety of basic-, translational- and clinical-focused topics from leaders in the field
- Learn about cutting-edge research via abstracts in the poster hall – the 36th Annual Meeting had over 900 abstract submissions
- Engage with industry representatives and learn about the latest technological advances in our exhibit hall
- Earn continuing education credits
- Connect with other SITC 2022 attendees
Registration is now underway for SITC 2022, taking place Nov. 8–12, 2022. Click here to register, submit research, view sessions and more.
About SITC
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
