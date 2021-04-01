MILWAUKEE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is committed to championing the next generation of cancer immunotherapy experts through dedicated support of novel research. SITC is pleased to offer domestic and international early career investigators in academia and government two unique awards that leverage spatial phenotyping and profiling technologies.
"SITC views these two unique technology awards as an investment in the future of our field that we hope will lead to innovative and cutting-edge immunotherapy approaches and ultimately better outcomes for patients," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "The society is able to assist up-and-coming leaders who are conducting promising research within the field of cancer immunotherapy, thanks to the generosity of our industry partners."
Applications are due by May 13, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. EST for the following opportunities:
2021 SITC-Akoya Biosciences Spatial Phenotyping Award
This research award will provide the opportunity for one individual to leverage Akoya's Opal MOTiF™ immuno-oncology panels and the Vectra® Polaris whole-slide multiplex immunofluorescence platform to perform comprehensive spatial phenotyping of up to 24 melanoma or lung cancer FFPE tissue samples. The goal of this award is to promote early career scientists poised to transform the immuno-oncology biomarker landscape. The most impactful proposal for cancer immunotherapy research will be selected.
2021 SITC-NanoString Technologies Spatial Profiling Award
For the second year, this research award will provide the opportunity for one individual to leverage NanoString Technologies' GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) to perform highly multiplexed, whole transcriptome spatial profiling of RNA and up to 80-plex protein profiling. Applicants are encouraged to submit their proposals for a cancer immunotherapy project that can utilize the spatial profiling technology to advance their research. The most impactful proposal for cancer immunotherapy research will be selected.
Interested applicants may apply for more than one technology award. Recipients will be announced in summer 2021. Recipients will be recognized at the society's 36th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2021) in November during the SITC 2021 Award Ceremony.
This year's SITC Technology Awards were made possible through the generosity of Akoya Biosciences and NanoString Technologies.
SITC established the Forward Fund to support the development of early career investigators in the field, cultivating the next generation of cancer immunotherapy experts. To learn more about past SITC Fellowship and Award recipients, visit the society's website, SITC Cancer Immunotherapy CONNECT.
About SITC
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
