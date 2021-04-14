MILWAUKEE, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) will host a new workshop Oct. 11–12, 2021, in New York, which will focus on providing a deeper understanding of cytokines in immune cell proliferation, differentiation, and function, as they pertain to tumor immunobiology and cancer immunotherapy approaches.
The SITC Cytokines in Cancer Immunotherapy Workshop is intended for basic, translational and clinical researchers with an interest in the topic of cytokine immunology and the impact of cytokines in cancer immunotherapy. Organized by prominent members of the immuno-oncology community, including Susan M. Kaech, PhD, from Salk Institute, Anne O'Garra, PhD, from The Francis Crick Institute and Aaron Ring, MD, PhD, from Yale University, the workshop will feature oral presentations by leading experts in the field, including keynotes by Warren J. Leonard, MD, from Laboratory of Molecular Immunology, NHLBI and Shannon Turley, PhD, from Genentech, Inc.
"Cytokines impact every aspect of cancer immunotherapy; however, many important questions are outstanding in our understanding of the impact of cytokines on immune cells," said SITC President Patrick Hwu, MD. "Discussing future directions for innovative research will help move the entire field of cancer immunotherapy forward. By featuring young investigators in this program, we will also bring attention to the latest research in the field, while promoting opportunities for our emerging leaders."
The workshop will aim to foster renewed exchange and research on the promising topic of cytokines and their interactions in cancer development and therapy, lead to further research and provide a solid scientific foundation for future clinical interventions to modulate anti-tumor immunity with combinations of cytokines and other immunotherapies.
The program will also provide an intimate opportunity for attendees to discuss their work with experts in the field, develop collaborations and learn about novel studies of cytokines. Abstract submissions are being accepted April 21–July 22, 2021, from investigators working with cytokines in their research, including several oral abstract presentation opportunities for early scientists—encore presentations welcome!
These presentations will be judged on scientific merit, and the top presenter from each category will receive an honorarium. Abstract submitters not selected for oral presentation will have the opportunity to present their research as a poster.
The SITC Cytokines in Cancer Immunotherapy Workshop will take place on Oct. 11–12, 2021, at the Millennium Times Square New York hotel. Registration rates, criteria for abstract submissions and program schedule are available on SITC Cancer Immunotherapy CONNECT.
This program is supported, in part, by grants from Amgen Inc., Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Nektar Therapeutics, and Pfizer, Inc. (As of 4/9/2021)
About SITC
Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
