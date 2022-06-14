Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's School of Pharmacy (SOP) graduates have again exceeded state and national first-attempt pass rates on licensure exams, extending the program's status as number one in Illinois and Missouri and among the top 25 in the country.
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's School of Pharmacy (SOP) graduates have again exceeded state and national first-attempt pass rates on licensure exams, extending the program's status as number one in Illinois and Missouri and among the top 25 in the country.
The North American Pharmacist Licensure Exam® (NAPLEX) and the Illinois Multistate Pharmacy Jurisprudence Examination® (MPJE) are components of the licensing process for pharmacists in the United States.
The Class of 2021's first-attempt NAPLEX pass rate is 91%, compared to 84% national average and a state average of 75%. Its first-attempt pass rate for the Illinois MPJE is 89%, outpacing the 80% national average and 73% state average.
"Our academic program equips students to be practice-ready upon graduation," said SOP Dean Mark Luer, PharmD. "The continuing successful pass rates of the NAPLEX and MPJE reflect the exceptional effort our faculty and staff put into our students' education."
"Our graduates are quite deserving of the title, registered pharmacist," he added. "We are extremely proud."
Today's pharmacists improve patients' lives through the medication and education they provide. The School of Pharmacy is dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists through a curriculum that is nationally recognized as a model for offering students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. Areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core, pediatric practice, chronic pain research and practice, and diabetes research and practice.
