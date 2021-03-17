EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy (SOP) Class of 2021 students are #1 nationally as scores for the 2020 Pharmacy Curriculum Outcomes Assessment (PCOA) have been released.
The 2020 Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) reporting cohort contained 14,110 students from 142 schools and colleges of pharmacy. The average overall score for 78 students in the SOP Class of 2021 was the highest among all the schools and colleges of pharmacy nationwide.
PCOA is generally administered to third-year students prior to their experiential rotations during their fourth year, and intends to measure students' knowledge base and readiness for their experiential rotations.
"Our continued success in academic performance reflects our high-quality students, their hard work, and an excellent curriculum delivered by our dedicated faculty and staff," said SOP Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs Jingyang Fan, PharmD.
The PCOA is an essential tool used by colleges to evaluate their doctor of pharmacy curriculum, and it allows students to become familiar with the examination process prior to sitting for the licensure exams after graduation.
Today's pharmacists improve patients' lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy's areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is providing highly trained pharmacists prepared for the rapidly changing healthcare environment.
