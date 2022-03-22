NORWALK, Conn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Illume Fertility (formerly RMA of Connecticut), a leading modern fertility practice whose exceptional quality and care helps couples and individuals grow their family, has announced that six of their Board-Certified reproductive endocrinologists have been honored with the prestigious Top Doc award by Castle Connolly. Since 1991, the renowned publishing company Castle Connolly has compiled the list of America's Top Doctors® each year. Every doctor on the list is nominated by peer doctors in their specific field and assessed by a physician-led research team.
The 2022 Top Doc designation was awarded to:
- Mark Leondires, MD
- Spencer Richlin, MD
- Joshua Hurwitz, MD
- Cynthia Murdock, MD
- Shaun Williams, MD
- Ilana Ressler, MD
Top Docs are rigorously selected from among the total population of 850,000 physicians in practice in the United States and represent the top 7 percent of all U.S. practicing physicians. Castle Connolly's research methodology is designed to identify doctors who will achieve the best possible health outcomes for their patients. For a reproductive endocrinologist, that translates to successful fertility treatment cycles (IUI and IVF) resulting in pregnancies and babies. All six Illume Fertility physicians, including Ilana Ressler, MD, who joined the practice in 2017, are at the top of their field and have the most up-to-date knowledge and skills in the field of Reproductive Endocrinology, the medical specialty dedicated to fertility treatment.
"We are proud to learn that our suite of doctors have consistently received Top Doc honors for several consecutive years now," says Robin Mangieri, CEO, Illume Fertility. "This recognition is a testament to all of our physicians' hard work and passion for what they do, as well as the lives they impact. Our practice was built to envelop our patients in exceptional, 360-degree care, and this distinction, as voted on by their physician-peers, provides us with a sense of affirmation of this goal."
About Illume Fertility
Illume Fertility, formerly RMA of Connecticut, is a leading modern fertility practice with an exceptional patient experience, providing care, guidance, and expertise to help patients achieve their fertility and family-building goals. Led by an award-winning team of eight highly credentialed Board Certified reproductive endocrinologists, many of whom have received Castle Connolly's prestigious Top Doc award, Illume Fertility specializes in a range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and Invocell (IVC). Illume Fertility's internationally recognized Gay Parents To Be® program specializes in LGBTQ+ family building. For the last five years, Illume Fertility has been recognized as a Leader in Healthcare Equality by the Human Rights Campaign. Illume Fertility is one of the largest fertility clinics and egg donation centers in the region, offering egg freezing, oncofertility preservation, and PCOS management, helping patients as young as 16. Illume Fertility is the only regional fertility clinic offering on-site holistic patient support services including nutrition counseling, individual and couples psychological counseling, acupuncture and yoga.
