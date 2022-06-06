NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Deepan Patel, MD, Dev Sinha, MD, Dipan Patel, MD, Jahnna Levy, DO, Neil Sinha, MD, and Saurabh Dang, MD for 2022.
SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved six physicians of Garden State Pain & Orthopedics for 2022. The following Garden State Pain & Orthopedics physicians have been reviewed and approved as 2022 NJ Top Docs:
- Deepan Patel, MD
- Dev Sinha, MD
- Dipan Patel, MD
- Jahnna Levy, DO
- Neil Sinha, MD
- Saurabh Dang, MD
Garden State Pain and Orthopedics takes pride in their ability for Same-Day Appointments. Between all of their locations, they are able to get patients into the office at their earliest convenience. In fact, a new office will be opening this summer in West Orange, New Jersey. That facility will focus on Pain Management and Orthopedics.
The team at Garden State Pain and Orthopedics often host events to raise awareness of pain. These events give back to essential workers, while educating gyms and school systems.
To learn more about this NJ Top Docs practice, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/gardenstatepainorthopedics/
Media Contact
Harper Moure, NJ Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marketing@usatopdocs.com
SOURCE NJ Top Docs