- SK Holding's CEO Donghyun Jang met AstraZeneca's Chairman Leif Johansson on December 19th. "We will continue to strengthen the cooperation between the two companies" said Mr. Jang. - The partnership is valued at approx. $100m, creating Social Value by improving the lives of 3 million diabetes patients across 98 countries - SK Holdings, currently growing its bio-pharmaceutical business, will accelerate growth of CMO* business by strengthening partnership with global pharmas*CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization)