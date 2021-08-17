BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- State requirements for skilled nursing facilities are changing to require nurse call systems to meet the UL 1069 Standard for Hospital Signaling and Nurse Call Equipment. Nine states require UL 1069 by code, with another 10 states having adopted the standard and may soon begin enforcing. This trend is an important signal to existing facilities and new construction to seriously consider future proofing their facilities with a nurse call system that meets the UL 1069 standard.
In addition to changing state requirements, hardwired nurse call systems in older facilities can make it difficult and costly to remodel or expand to meet demand for skilled nursing services. The drawback of hardwired systems are the fixed pull cord devices that despite being wired are not often connected to a computer-based system. These fixed devices are more costly to maintain and relocate, and patients must be moved from their rooms during the construction due to dust, or worse, asbestos.
To meet the growing need for a wireless UL 1069 nurse call system, RF Technologies (RFT) is excited to release Quick Response® Pro. After multiple months of third-party testing, Quick Response Pro achieved UL 1069 certification to ensure the safety, durability, and performance of the system. RFT's wireless nurse call solution is managed by their CODE ALERT® Enterprise software, which also acts as the central call annunciation panel. CODE ALERT Enterprise provides an intuitive user interface to receive and categorize alerts, features a facility map view to quickly see the location of alerts and includes extensive QAPI reporting with the Quality Dashboard module.
Quick Response Pro maintains a home-like aesthetic while going beyond the traditional pull cord needs for patients to call for help. The system integrates with numerous devices to enable quick staff notification, including corridor dome lights, quick look displays, strobe light with sounder, and multi-color zone lights. Facilities interested to learn more about Quick Response Pro are invited to request a free demonstration at http://www.rft.com/Demo
RFT recognizes that state requirements can be confusing to navigate. "In order to provide a solution that meets both customer's needs AND state requirements we have Sales Engineers on staff" shares Glen Jonas, founder and CEO of RFT. "They handle the responsibility of code requirements for our customers because they are already working hard to provide great care for their patients." Quick Response Pro provides peace of mind to patients while taking the weight of compliance off facility staff and owners.
About RF Technologies: RFT is a turn-key manufacturer and provider of life safety solutions for the senior living, healthcare, education, and hospitality markets. With 10,000+ installations since their founding in 1987, RFT is a collaborative partner in designing custom-configured solutions that meet each customer's needs and reduces their liabilities. The RFT family of solutions includes CODE ALERT® call and wander management, SAFE PLACE® patient security, HELP ALERT® staff duress, SENSATEC® fall management products and EXACTRACK® equipment location.
