LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is a good deal of confusion regarding the difference between fungal acne and bacterial acne. In a recent blog post entitled Fungal Acne: Symptoms and Treatment, experts from skin-care company, Gleamin, explain how to identify fungal acne and treat it. Gleamin is a purveyor of innovative skin-care formulas, including their signature product, the Vitamin-C Clay Mask, made with 100% all-natural ingredients.
In the blog post, Gleamin's experts emphasize that fungal acne requires an entirely different treatment regimen than bacterial acne. In fact, fungal acne is not truly acne; its scientific names are Malassezia Folliculitis and Pityrosporum Folliculitis, which refer to the yeast involved in triggering fungal acne. Not only will bacterial acne treatments have no impact on the condition colloquially known as fungal acne, they may even worsen the condition.
Fungal acne is triggered by an overgrowth of yeast on the skin. This overgrowth inflames hair follicles and leads to small acne-like bumps. Some immune-related causes of fungal acne outlined in the blog post include recent antibiotic use, propensity for yeast infections, a diet high in sugar and carbs, and a compromised immune system. Environmental factors that could cause fungal acne include a hot and humid climate, frequent workouts, and whether an individual has been in close contact with someone that has or previously had fungal acne.
Accurate identification of fungal acne is critical for successful treatment. According to the experts at Gleamin, these are the key identifiers of fungal acne that stand in contrast to bacterial acne.
Fungal Acne
- Bumps are uniform in size and are generally very small.
- No visible heads.
- Fungal acne is almost always very itchy.
- Bumps appear in clusters.
Bacterial Acne
- Bumps vary in size.
- Blackheads and whiteheads are common.
- Bacterial acne can be itchy but not as severely as fungal acne.
- Bumps appear randomly across the body.
Gleamin's experts contend that the most foundational way to manage fungal acne is a lifestyle change. Because so many of the triggers for this condition are environmental, those afflicted should look to wear less tight clothing, shower soon after workouts, eat a healthy, well-balanced diet, and wash clothes after a single use. They also recommend using dandruff shampoo as a body wash and letting it sit on an affected area for five minutes before rinsing off, as well as over-the-counter creams, like those used to treat Athlete's Foot.
Another product that can have a positive impact on fungal acne is Gleamin's Vitamin-C Clay Mask. This product cleanses skin and removes any excess debris that may contribute to yeast growth. Additionally, the powerful antioxidants in the mask work with vitamin C to support immune health, detoxify the skin, and revitalize appearance. While lifestyle changes and certain products may be enough for many to manage their fungal acne, medical consultation with a dermatologist could be necessary for those with severe cases.
While managing fungal acne may seem daunting, it is entirely possible through the recommendations outlined by the experts at Gleamin. Interested consumers can browse Gleamin's selection of products and learn more about their story and mission at https://gleamin.com/.
