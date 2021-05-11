TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar you will learn how combining genomics and machine learning provides a highly accurate in vitro method for qualitative and quantitative skin sensitizing potency assessment, filling in data gaps in safety testing projects.
The presentation will introduce key elements of the GARD technology with a focus on SenzaGen's new GARDskin Dose-Response assay and how it identifies the specific dose at which a chemical may induce sensitization.
GARD – Genomic Allergen Rapid Detection™ – is a next-generation, non-animal testing framework for assessment and characterization of chemical sensitizers. The GARD platform integrates state-of-the-art technological components, including human immunological cells, specific genomic biomarker signatures and machine learning-assisted classification models. The GARD assays offer all-around in vitro skin sensitization testing alternatives, from binary hazard identification to quantitative potency information on a continuous scale.
Register for this webinar to hear about customer cases where the assays have been successfully utilized to fill in data gaps in qualitative and quantitative potency assessment, and used in early decision-making during product development. The test readouts can also be extrapolated to LLNA EC3 values and human skin sensitizing potency.
Join experts from SenzaGen, Andy Forreryd, PhD, Scientific Liaison; and Tim Lindberg, PhD, Key Account Manager, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Skin Sensitizing Potency Assessment: Filling in Data Gaps.
