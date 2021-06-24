SAN ANTONIO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkinCeuticals is thrilled to announce the opening of its San Antonio flagship location, RejuveMD, in partnership with Dr. Jose Barrera, continuing its mission to implement integrated skincare programs in partner practices across the country. The goal of these centers is to help physicians provide the best patient outcomes, combining state-of-the-art medical procedures and SkinCeuticals scientifically proven, premium skincare in a clean, comfortable environment.
Since its inception in 2012, Jose Barrera MD has aimed to provide the highest quality of reconstructive and aesthetic surgery to all patients, and to promote both educational and research programs that advance the standards of patient care and improve the quality of life. As the practice has grown, it has added non-surgical cosmetic services in response to patient demand, guided by the philosophy that those services remain closely aligned with plastic surgery and are always provided under the supervision of a physician.
On the partnership, Dr. Barrera says,
"The non-surgical market is growing exponentially, and SkinCeuticals is now the clear skincare market leader. Rejuve MD MedSpa and its partnership with Skinceuticals allows our practice to fulfill the needs of our existing patients through non-surgical procedures and state-of-the-art skincare products while attracting skincare consumers who have the potential to become surgical patients."
The SkinCeuticals brand philosophy is closely aligned to this mission statement; the brand's core belief is that their physician partners and an integrated skincare program are key to providing patients with the best experience possible. SkinCeuticals develops its products with in-office procedures in mind, formulating them to help maximize immediate and long-term patient results.
Matthew Curtis, SkinCeuticals Vice President of U.S. Business Development, stated,
"We're excited for the opportunity to partner with Dr. Barrera and work with him and his team to support their practice and provide a cohesive patient experience, from in-office treatments to at-home care. We believe investing in the medical community is key, and the opening of our first San-Antonio SkinCeuticals flagship is a thrilling step forward in our vision for integrated skincare."
Founded by dermatologist Dr. Sheldon Pinnell, the foundation of SkinCeuticals has always been in the physician's office. With the ongoing rollout of SkinCeuticals Advanced Clinical Spas and Aesthetic Centers, the brand continues to create environments where in-office procedures and skincare are seamlessly combined for physicians and patients.
About SkinCeuticals
Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically-backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or at http://www.skinceuticals.com.
About RejuveMD MedSpa
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 2012, RejuveMD MedSpa and Barrera Plastic Surgery has published over 70 scientific articles, book chapters, and abstracts in the field of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Barrera speaks internationally as a Clinical Professor in the Field of Surgery, Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery. As leaders in skincare and rejuvenation, Rejuve MD is a multidisciplinary MedSpa of Plastic Surgeons and Facial Plastic Surgeons. Rejuve MD offers facials, minimally-invasive fat reduction, laser resurfacing, facial fillers, Botox, Dysport, PRP, and Hair Loss Restoration, and more. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @drjosebarrera, or at http://www.drjosebarrera.com.
