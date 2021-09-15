SkinCure Oncology (PRNewsfoto/SkinCure Oncology)

SkinCure Oncology (PRNewsfoto/SkinCure Oncology)

 By SkinCure Oncology, Graphic Design USA, UnHerd Creative

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, has announced it has won a 2021 Health + Wellness Design Award from Graphic Design USA (GDUSA), the nation's leading business-to-business information source for graphic design professionals. Some 3,200 entries were submitted to GDUSA in 18 categories this year.

SkinCure Oncology, working with their creative partner, UnHerd Creative, has developed a suite of creative print and video assets for marketing its services to dermatologists nationwide. These assets were converted to the award-winning Video-in-Print brochure, or SmartBrochure by Vpak, featuring Vpak's proprietary "Tru-Def™" Video-In-Print technology. 

Vpak fused SkinCure Oncology's digital, video, and print elements into one eye-catching and easy-to-use SmartBrochure that displays seven distinct videos, including an introduction and six context-specific tabbed pages with corresponding videos produced by Neil Perry Associates and p3mediaworks. The SmartBrochure features a proprietary "updateable" option which allows SkinCure Oncology to manage video updates in a secure manner without requiring any connection to a computer or other device.

"Our work is first and always about the patient, and this SmartBrochure is an essential tool in reaching dermatology practices and offering their patients access to a non-surgical treatment for common skin cancers," said SkinCure Oncology Co-Founder and CEO Kerwin J. Brandt. "It's a real honor to be recognized with this award which acknowledges the creative, high-impact communication of our story and our advanced treatment solution," Brandt concluded.

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists and Mohs surgeons to bring cancer center-level radiotherapy treatment to physician offices. To date, SkinCure Oncology is working with over 175 dermatology practices across the country, and more than 30,000 patients have been treated with Image-Guided SRT over the last five years. Learn more about the company at skincureoncology.com, and visit gentlecure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Matt Russell, CEO

Russell Public Communications

520-232-9840

mrussell@russellpublic.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skincure-oncology-wins-2021-health--wellness-design-award-from-graphic-design-usa-301377830.html

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology

