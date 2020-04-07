NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKT Productions recently announced that its popular iRoller® product was certified by the Bureau Veritas as an effective means for removing bacteria and other debris from glass screen surfaces. With the worldwide pandemic still raging, the CDC recommends cleaning all high-touch surfaces regularly, especially cell phones, to help decrease the risk of spreading a wide variety of pathogens. Invented by well-known plastic surgeon, Dr. Stanley Taub, the iRoller® is an efficient and affordable reusable cleaning device for digital screens of all types. The iRoller® is available from Amazon.com.
"We are happy to share the results of this Bureau Veritas report for the iRoller®," said Arthur Schawbel, company representative. "Dr. Taub originally commissioned the analysis to be certain that his product was sufficiently cleaning glass screens to his level of satisfaction. Dr. Taub is a retired surgeon, so cleanliness and preventing disease spread has always been one of his highest priorities. The report itself was conclusive, stating 'Based on the results of testing, it is the opinion of the Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Testing Services, Inc. (BVCPS), that the product is effective in removing bacteria from glass surfaces … the iRoller® was effective at removing a majority of the bacteria that was inoculated onto the glass. The product's performance was comparative against both organisms used in this evaluation.'"
Created to utilize the same principle behind the sticky material that securely holds surgical instruments during procedures, the iRoller® is a portable, compact and liquid free reusable touch screen cleaner. iRoller® can be used on any digital screen, and cleans smart phones, e-readers, Kindles, iPads, iPods, GPS/car dashboard screens, and other displays. The main features of the iRoller® design include:
- Removes fresh, greasy finger smudges, lint, facial powder and loose debris from any touch screen or smooth screen protector.
- Helps to sanitize touch screens by removing bacteria, as proven in laboratory studies.
- Easy to clean. Simply run under warm tap water with a dab of liquid soap. Air dry after rinsing.
- Reusable for months or years with proper use and care.
- Easy-open case allows for convenient storage and transport.
Originally developed solely for digital displays, the iRoller® design has since been expanded to help clean other important everyday items, including:
- iGlassClean®: Pocket-sized, cleans eyeglass lenses and other optical lens surfaces gently; contoured surface makes it easy to contact and roll over concave and convex surface of lens, removing smudges and loose debris more safely than microfiber cloths.
- In the Groove®: The perfect tool for the vinyl collector, this revolutionary, reusable deep-groove cleaner removes finger prints, fine particles and other debris that can damage delicate records; residue-free tacky roller with scratch-guard gripping handle requires no sprays, cloths or brushes; clean old and new vinyl, record players, and other playing surfaces with replacement rollers available on Amazon.com.
About SKT Productions
Makers of reusable and liquid-free cleaners for a world where visual clarity and sanitization counts, SKT Productions offers a wide range of rolling products for the cleaning and maintenance of smart phones, digital display screens, analog vinyl records, eyeglasses and film negatives. All cleaners are sanitizing, reusable, eco-friendly and economical. In addition, SKT Productions produces antigravity non-slip mats for use in the home, car, surgical facilities and on boats or yachts. Learn more at: www.SKTProductions.com.
