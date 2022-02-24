PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyPoint Cloud (SkyPoint), the privacy-first healthcare data and artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables healthcare brands to build deeper relationships with their patients and residents, today announced its partnership with Generations LLC (Generations), a company specializing in senior living community innovation, care, and vitality. Together, Generations and SkyPoint Cloud are revolutionizing how residents' data can be used to empower caregivers and staff to make more informed care decisions. SkyPoint is the only healthcare data platform tailored for senior living communities.
"SkyPoint is working to revolutionize the technology used in the senior care space," said Tisson Mathew, CEO and founder of SkyPoint. "Using SkyPoint's products, like SkyPoint Profile, caretakers have access to a 360 resident profile to create richer data visualizations and personalized experiences for residents and their families – enabling staff at Generations to work smarter, not harder."
Disconnected and siloed data makes it difficult for caretakers and family members to make well-informed business and care decisions. SkyPoint unifies this fragmented resident data from Generations' multiple legacy systems and applications into comprehensive profiles and provides tools to understand and access that data securely. This provides Generations leadership with a comprehensive view of critical business information, including expense reports, staffing requirements, and resident projections.
SkyPoint Cloud is also working with its recently acquired company, SkyPoint CSG, to provide operations-focused dashboards that create visibility around budgeting, staffing and facility census. Together, three dashboards have been developed in Power Business Intelligence (BI) to improve data automation and business decisions, including those focused on census, resident count, and staffing and expenses.
"With SkyPoint Cloud, our staff is able to focus more of their time on caring for our residents," said Kathy LeVee, President and COO at Generations. "By removing repetitive manual processes, we are enabling staff to operate at the top of their license."
To learn more about how SkyPoint is accelerating tech-enabled senior care please visit skypointcloud.com.
About SkyPoint Cloud
SkyPoint Cloud (https://skypointcloud.com/) is an industry-leading customer data platform (CDP), zero-trust data privacy vault, privacy compliance automation, analytics and AI solution for customer-centric brands in several industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality and financial services. SkyPoint's platform enables organizations to take control of their customer data, deliver unmatched customer experiences and build brand loyalty. Industry leaders and more than 6 million end users currently use SkyPoint. SkyPoint Cloud was awarded The Development Stage award in the 2021 Oregon Entrepreneurs Network Annual Awards.
About Generations LLC
Generations LLC has been a leader in retirement and assisted living lifestyle options for more than 75 years. With 11 communities in five western states (CA, WA, OR, UT and CO), the company is dedicated to redefining what it means to retire, with a focus on social interaction, healthy living, and home. To learn more, visit generationsllc.com.
