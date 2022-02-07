PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyPoint Cloud (SkyPoint), the privacy-first customer data and artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables consumer, financial services and healthcare brands to build deeper relationships with their customers and patients, today announced the launch of SkyPoint Profile. SkyPoint Profile is a customer 360 solution that uses AI to create unique, unified customer profiles from multiple data silos, allowing companies to understand a customer's full journey for better engagement and outcomes.
About SkyPoint Profile
SkyPoint Profile solves a major problem present across healthcare, consumer and B2B companies – siloed data. Each type of business could have customer or patient data across several different data sources and businesses do not have one complete profile to rely on, resulting in an incomplete understanding of their patients or customer base. SkyPoint Profile ingests, cleanses, and unifies all customer data to create a complete and comprehensive view of customers and patients.
"Having just one, unified customer or patient profile across an interoperable data platform allows businesses a deeper understanding of customers and their desires, while also providing a historical timeline of customer engagement," said Tisson Mathew, CEO and founder of SkyPoint Cloud. "This allows businesses to make better informed business decisions and improve patient health outcomes."
SkyPoint Profile Use Cases
- Consumer: In addition to compiling data in a more useable form, SkyPoint Profile employs AI to enrich the customer data that companies already have. Consolidated customer profiles can include insights on everything from a customer's demographics to communication preferences, purchasing history and more. From this data, businesses have a better understanding of their audiences or customer segments. Companies can see which customers purchase the most, for example, and target them for discounts or rewards to ensure they continue to return for future purchases.
- Healthcare: SkyPoint Profile's AI capabilities are set to improve the healthcare space. Recent Center for Medicare Services (CMS) regulations encourage interoperability, and SkyPoint Profile is providing the technology to do just that. Healthcare systems have patient and member data spread across siloed databases. SkyPoint Profile brings this data together to create a patient 360 profile, collecting patient data from disparate data sources (including electronic health records and practice management systems) and using AI to deliver a single source of truth on each patient or member.
About SkyPoint Cloud
SkyPoint Cloud (https://skypointcloud.com/) is an industry-leading customer data platform (CDP), zero-trust data privacy vault, privacy compliance automation, analytics and AI solution for customer-centric brands in several industries including healthcare, retail, hospitality and financial services. SkyPoint's platform enables organizations to take control of their customer data, deliver unmatched customer experiences and build brand loyalty. Industry leaders and more than 6 million end users currently use SkyPoint. SkyPoint Cloud was awarded The Development Stage award in the 2021 Oregon Entrepreneurs Network Annual Awards.
