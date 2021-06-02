NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyStem LLC, a leading provider of automated month-end close automation software, is proud to announce being named a top-rated accounting solution in SoftwareWorld's exclusive "Top Accounting Software For Small Business in 2021" list. Through extensive research and a diligent selection process, Softwareworld's top-rated list identifies the finest accounting software service providers in the market. SkyStems flagship solution, ART, was recognized as one of SoftwareWorld's Top Rated Accounting solutions for helping businesses continuously become more efficient and productive with their financial processes. This is not the first time SkyStem has been recognized for this achievement, in 2019 SkyStem was also honored by this accolade.
SoftwareWorld's 2021 list score is based on user satisfaction (reviews & ratings), social media buzz, online presence, and other relevant information. All software products listed were the result of SoftwareWorld's research techniques and the ability to assess the best software solution providers from amongst the thousands of solutions available in the market today. See the complete list here.
"Being listed as SoftwareWorld's 2021 Top Rated Finance and Accounting Software is very important to us as we strive to be the most customer-centric and best value solution of its kind," said Shagun Malhotra, CEO and Founder of SkyStem. "Our loyalty with our customers is a top priority as we've always had a near perfect review and a 97% award-winning customer satisfaction rating."
ABOUT SOFTWAREWORLD
SoftwareWorld is a credible research and Intelligence company that helps businesses make sound technology investment decisions by bringing forth information on the best and the most preferred software service providers. The parameters that we use to compare one software solution provider with the others are based on industry insights, market research, and consumer feedback. We use parameters like flexibility, customization, price, usability, practicality, integrative abilities, etc.
ABOUT SKYSTEM LLC
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company's flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing flux and variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. The web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance. To learn more about SkyStem, visit http://www.skystem.com
