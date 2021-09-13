GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skytron is excited to announce the release of their latest video integration system, the SkyVision Ascend, which sets a new standard for accurate, crystal-clear 4K visual access during procedures.

The SkyVision Ascend works alongside OR staff to improve surgical workflow, efficiency, and staff preparedness for future advancements in technology.

  • Investment Protection – Ascend is designed to work with current and future technologies like integrated music and 8K video
  • Ease of Use – Ascend's simple interface offers two-touch routing with source detection
  • Flexible Installation – With Ascend's compact size it can be installed inside or outside of the operating room, freeing up needed space
  • Vendor Neutral Design – Ability to use video and imaging equipment of your choice

About Skytron LLC: Skytron is the Healthcare Efficiency Specialist, providing full-room solutions of capital equipment, architectural and real-time information systems for Medical, Surgical, Sterile Processing, and Infection Prevention. Our solutions enhance the utilization of people, facilities, and capital because they are designed with the user in mind and have a low, long-term cost of ownership.

To learn more, visit our website at http://www.skytron.com

