GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skytron is excited to announce the release of the new UV Smart Countertop Rapid UVC Disinfector. This system uses UVC light technology that is not harmful to your devices, ensuring effective disinfection of various items without the use of chemicals or liquids. The portable disinfector is a simple addition to any workspace, including healthcare facilities, office spaces, and correctional facilities. A powerful 25-second cleaning cycle ensures efficient disinfection on high-touch devices with an additional 25 second deep clean cycle, resulting in a safer environment for healthcare professionals and their patients.

  • 360-degree disinfection on items you use every day, keeping germs and viruses away from individuals
  • The user-friendly design and portability makes it easy to integrate into your existing space
  • Built-in Technology ensures a consistent and powerful disinfection in 25 seconds

About Skytron LLC: Skytron is the Healthcare Efficiency Specialist, providing full-room solutions of capital equipment, architectural and real-time information systems for Medical, Surgical, Sterile Processing, and Infection Prevention. Our solutions enhance the utilization of people, facilities, and capital because they are designed with the user in mind and have a low, long-term cost of ownership.

To learn more, visit our website at http://www.skytron.com

