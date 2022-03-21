GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Lumos™ Surgical Light brings you new and improved qualities such as:

· Crisp, deep-cavity illumination to any procedure with three spot sizes

· 60 different combinations of temperature, color, and spot sizes that bring you Precisely Tailored Illumination™

· Control the focus from the sterile handle, eliminating the need to reposition the lighthead up or down

· Utilizing our best-in-class reflective LED Technology, Lumos™ provides ideal illumination with optimal shadow control

Skytron's Light Portfolio ranges from the most innovative, focusable surgical light on the market to a simple exam light.

About Skytron LLC: Skytron innovations continue a 50-year culture delivering patient-centered environments that are safe and efficient. Skytron actively listens to customer challenges & initiatives, aligning our solutions to improve processes, reduce risk and provide the most value for your money. Our local representative network of specialists provide a single point of contact, from initial design to ongoing support.

