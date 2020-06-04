SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on "Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market – Forecast To 2026".
Products:
- Diagnostic devices
- In-Lab Sleep Test
- Attended polysomnography
- Respiratory Polygraph
- Pulse Oximeter
- Home Sleep Test
- Unattended polysomnography
- Actigraphy
- Others (NightOwl HSAT, WatchPAT, Screenere)
- Treatment Devices
- PAP Devices
- CPAP
- APAP
- BiPAP
- Adaptive Servo-Ventilation (ASV)
- Accessories
- Full Face Masks
- Nasal Masks
- Nasal Pillow Masks
- Others
- Oral Appliances
- Mandibular Repositioning Devices (MRD)
- Tongue Retaining Devices (TRD)
- Phrenic Nerve Stimulator (PNS)
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulator (HGNS)
- Others
Application:
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)
- Central Nerve Stimulator (CSA)
- Complex Sleep Apnea Syndrome (ComSAS)
End-users:
- Hospitals
- Sleep Centers
- Home Healthcare
- Others
Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
According to IQ4I analysis, the Sleep apnea devices market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach $8,173.8 million by 2026. The factors such as, increase in the rate of the population suffering from sleep apnea, lifestyle changes that increase the risk of sleep apnea, increasing funding and investment in the development of sleep apnea devices are the factors driving the market, favorable reimbursement policies, technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, magnap, smart PAP devices and 3D imaging are the opportunities. Whereas, the availability of alternative therapies and non–compliances of patients with PAP devices, are restraining the market growth. The threat to the Sleep apnea devices market includes a lack of awareness about sleep apnea disorder and stringent regulatory requirements for new product approvals.
The report covers business intelligence information such as Reimbursement scenario, funding scenario, clinical trials, supply chain, major companies product and application matrix, market share analysis of overall sleep apnea devices market, polysomnography, CPAP, APAP and BiPAP devices.
Major players of the Sleep apnea devices market are ResMed Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd., (New Zealand), Apex Medical Corporation (Taiwan), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan) Natus Medical Inc.. (U.S.), Inspire Medical Inc. (U.S.), Drive Medical (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare) (U.S.), and SomnoMed (U.S.).
