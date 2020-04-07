DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sleep apnea devices market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 7.7 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.
The increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea disorder (OSA), central sleep apnea and complex sleep apnea syndrome, are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Such disorders are highly prevalent among the geriatric population and individuals suffering from other ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which is facilitating product adoption across both the developed and emerging nations.
Furthermore, product innovations, including Out-of-Center (OOC) testing devices that examine sleep patterns, cardiovascular, oximetry and respiratory parameters for the diagnosis of OSA is also acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness regarding the prolonged effects of sleep apnea, along with the miniaturization and launch of affordable devices by various brands, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BMC Medical Co., Braebon Medical Corporation, Cadwell Laboratories, CareFusion Corp., Curative Medical, Devilbiss Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Invacare, Oventus Medical, Panthera Dental, ResMed, Somnomed Ltd., Vyaire Medical Inc., Whole You Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global sleep apnea devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the device type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global sleep apnea devices market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Therapeutic Devices
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices
6.1.2.2 Oral Devices
6.1.2.3 Nasal Devices
6.1.2.4 Chin Straps
6.1.2.5 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Diagnostic Devices
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 Actigraphs
6.2.2.2 Polysomnography Devices
6.2.2.3 Sleep Screening Devices
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Hospitals and Clinics
7.2 Sleep Laboratories
7.3 Homecare Settings
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.4 Latin America
8.5 Middle East and Africa
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 BMC Medical Co.
12.3.1.1 Company Overview
12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.2 Braebon Medical Corporation
12.3.3 Cadwell Laboratories Inc.
12.3.4 CareFusion Corp.
12.3.5 Curative Medical Inc.
12.3.6 Devilbiss Healthcare
12.3.7 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
12.3.8 GE Healthcare
12.3.9 Invacare
12.3.10 Oventus Medical
12.3.11 Panthera Dental
12.3.12 ResMed
12.3.13 Somnomed Ltd.
12.3.14 Vyaire Medical Inc.
12.3.15 Whole You Inc.
