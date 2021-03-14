NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag Warning. It is in effect from 8:00 AM this morning until 5:00 PM Monday. * AFFECTED AREAS...Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and southeastern Pennsylvania. Also, most of New Jersey, all of Delaware, and parts of eastern Maryland. * TIMING...Through late Monday afternoon. * WINDS...Northwest increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 to 40 mph for this afternoon and evening. Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph from late tonight into Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to around 20 percent this afternoon, recovering only to 35 to 40 percent late tonight, then falling back to 15 to 20 percent on Monday. * TEMPERATURES...High mainly in the 50s today and in the upper 30s to middle 40s on Monday. Lows tonight mostly in the 20s. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds, very dry air and drying fuels will combine to create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&