SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Foundation (sleepfoundation.org) has released an article series, COVID-19 and Sleep: an Ongoing Concern, which explores how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the waking and sleeping hours of the global population.

Within the series, Sleep Foundation examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sleep in:

Each article has been developed with the most recent information and expert-reviewed, plus consistently updated using any new data that are shared by both government agencies as well as subject-matter experts.

Elise Chahine, Editor-in-Chief of Sleep Foundation, says, "We are still not free of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is having a major impact on sleep habits and hygiene, demonstrated by the approximately 40% of Americans who reported sleep issues since the beginning of the pandemic—enter 'coronasomnia'. With the global rollout of vaccinations—more than 7.79 billion administered worldwide—plus new data emerging from infection-rate spikes and lulls, we believe it is our responsibility to keep our readers abreast of the latest findings from researchers and government organizations."

About Sleep Foundation

Sleep Foundation (SleepFoundation.org), a OneCare Media company, has a mission to improve health and wellbeing through sleep health and information. A premier sleep destination, Sleep Foundation boasts a medical advisory board of physicians, psychologists, academic researchers, as well as a seasoned team of product and materials science experts to elevate both health information and sleep product review content for the general public.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sleep-foundation-releases-series-covid-19-and-sleep-an-ongoing-concern-301273515.html

SOURCE OneCare Media

