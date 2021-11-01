AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Insomnia is a sleep disorder that impacts the lives of millions of people," says Dr. Rob Carter III, co-author with his wife, Dr. Kirti Salwe Carter, of The Morning Mind: Use Your Brain to Master Your Day and Supercharge Your Life (http://www.themorningmind.com). (Source: TheMorningMind)
"Poor sleep habits, depression, stress, anxiety, lack of exercise, chronic illness, or certain medications are among the triggers that can make it difficult to fall asleep, tough to stay asleep, or cause you to wake up too early," says Carter.
Carter has simple ways to help maximize the chance of beating sleepless nights:
- "Listening to calming muscle triggers measurable relaxation responses like lowered anxiety, reduced blood pressure, and slower breathing," Carter says, "Cheerful sounds have a positive influence on feelings and attitudes." "It's a great sleep aid," says Carter.
- "Take a few soothing breaths, in and out," says Carter, "after a few gentle breaths, you notice how comfortable each muscle feels." "Start with the muscles in your head, move down to your shoulders, and continue down towards your feet," says Carter, "repeat for any spots that are still tense."
- "Understand your individual sleep needs," says Carter, "be sure to get enough restful sleep." Inadequate sleep weakens our body's defenses, diminishes mental health, and reduces your mood for sex," says Carter, "Taking control over your sleep routine improves overall well-being and outlook on life during this crisis.
- "Energize, engage and excite (E3) every cell in your body with ten minutes of meditation and 15-20 minutes light exercise," says Carter, "physical activity and meditation produces positive changes in the brain, helps you feel calmer, and helps to center your mind away from life events that may prevent you from sleeping," says Carter.
How to beat insomnia and enjoy each day of your life?
Creating a restful sleeping environment by making sure your bed is comfortable, regular exercise regular, cutting down on caffeine, trying to relax before going to bed such as listening to quiet music or doing some gentle yoga to relax your mind and body are some of the simple things that can use improve your sleep.
About Dr. Rob Carter III and Dr. Kirti Salwe Carter
Dr. Rob Carter III and Dr. Kirti Salwe Carter are co-authors of The Morning Mind: Use Your Brain to Master Your Day and Supercharge Your Life (http://www.themorningmind.com). The Carters reside in Austin, Texas.
Rob Carter is a Colonel in the U.S. Army, an expert in human performance and physiology. He has an academic appointment in emergency medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He holds a Ph.D. in biomedical sciences and medical physiology and completed postgraduate studies at Harvard School of Public Health.
Kirti Carter was born in Pune, India, and received her medical education in India, where she practiced as an intensive-care physician before moving to Texas to complete postgraduate training in public health. She is a Fellow of the American Institute of Stress (FAIS), has more than 18 years of experience in stress management, meditation and breathing techniques, and has been facilitating wellness seminars for the past decade.
