NOVI, Mich., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty medical supply company SLI Medical announced today the company has delivered more than 15,000 COVID-19 safety toolkits to JobsOhio to support small businesses in safely reopening during the pandemic. Each of the small business toolkits includes 100 3-ply masks, 10 KN-95 masks, and a 24 oz. bottle of hand sanitizer.
"Over the past eight years we've become a trusted supplier of specialty medical supplies and equipment to the U.S. healthcare community," said Josh Kaplan, President, SLI Medical. "We have built long-term relationships within the medical supply chain and have created a diverse flow of products that has allowed us to respond quickly to the changing needs of our clients. Our job is to get PPE directly into the hands of those who need it as quickly as possible and we are proud of the job our team has done over the past six months to do just that."
SLI Medical and JobsOhio delivered 1.65 million masks and 15,000 bottles of hand sanitizer through six regional distribution sites to small and minority businesses with fewer than 100 employees. Highlighting the agility of small businesses in responding to changing customer requirements, SLI Medical has delivered more than 50M units of personal protection equipment (PPE) this year. Items that hospitals have found difficult to procure from larger medical companies – including isolation gowns, N95 Masks, Nitrile Gloves, Thermometers, Covid-19 Sample Collection kits, Covid-19 Rapid Test Kits, Hand Sanitizer and more – SLI Medical has delivered quickly through its secure international supply chain. SLI Medical has provided more than 20 million gowns, 20 million masks, 8 million gloves and 2 million face shields to protect healthcare workers in the U.S. from COVID-19.
JobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in the state of Ohio. To support small business re-opening efforts statewide and protect employees and customers from the spread of COVID-19, JobsOhio partnered with SLI Medical to design and deliver 15,000 PPE safety kits.
SLI Medical has multiple locations across the country which allows the company to respond quickly to incoming PPE requests. Currently, SLI has been able to stabilize its supply chain and maintain stock of PPE items in its U.S. facility, including masks, isolation gowns and sanitizer among others. SLI Medical is delivering PPE to hospitals, healthcare providers, state government, local municipalities, among other healthcare facilities across the globe within 5-7 days, versus 30+ days required by some competitors. The company's hands-on experience with emergency supply chain management has also helped reduce the cost of supplying essential PPE products, including but not limited to Level 1, 2, 3, and 4 gowns, surgical tieback Level 3 masks, 3-ply level 1 and level 2 procedure masks, face shields, shoe covers, bouffant caps, pulse oximeters, hand sanitizer, needles, COVID rapid testing, nasal swabs and COVID Preservation Testing Kits.
About SLI Medical
Since 2012, SLI Medical has served as a trusted American supplier of medical equipment. With offices and storage facilities across the U.S., SLI Medical Supply (SLI Medical) delivers medical supplies and health care technology solutions for every health care setting.
SLI Medical is committed to supporting health care systems with driving down cost, creating efficiencies and better access for the healthcare community.
The pressures to control costs throughout the Healthcare Supply Chain are massive. Our Value proposition is as follows:
We provide proven products from reputable manufacturers
We have no dues or membership fees
We provide competitive pricing with favorable terms & conditions of sale
We provide dependable and reliable service to all customers
Media Contact: info@slimedical.com