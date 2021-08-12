ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- St. Louis, MO—St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA) aims to double down on education and outreach through events and community engagement this September—National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. As the only nonprofit in the St. Louis metro area devoted solely to ovarian cancer awareness and survivor support, SLOCA promotes awareness of early warning signs and standard of care, funds ovarian cancer research, and supports survivors.
SLOCA is hosting four key events that serve as an invitation to community members, and women in particular, to attend and learn about common symptoms and the impact of ovarian cancer locally, nationally, and globally. Most women who are diagnosed have had one or more of four common symptoms: bloating, abdominal or pelvic pain, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, and urinary symptoms (urgency or frequency). Ovarian cancer symptoms are often overlooked, ignored, or attributed to a less serious diagnosis.
The public can register for the following events in September and October to contribute to SLOCA's mission, and learn more about the organization:
- September 10 - Ovarian Cancer Awareness Night at Busch Stadium; the St. Louis Wheel will be lit up in teal (the color of ovarian cancer awareness) from dusk until 10pm
- September 21 - Teal Toes for SLOCA at Nail Pro in Des Peres, MO 10am-8pm
- September 25-26 – Kendra Scott Giveback where a portion of both in-store and online sales will be donated back to SLOCA
- October 10 - Families Run for Ovarian Cancer ROC Star 5k at Soldier's Memorial
One woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 23 minutes. Because of this key statistic, SLOCA is asking supporters to donate $23 in the month of September to honor those that have been lost, those that are currently fighting, and those that are survivors of ovarian cancer – in addition to attending events throughout September and beyond. Funds raised go directly to support survivors, fund research, and fund items like the free Cardinals box for survivors during SLOCA's Night at Busch Stadium, an annual Survivor's Brunch in November, sister boxes filled with practical and comfort items for newly diagnosed women that are delivered to hospitals/infusion centers, the SLOCA mentorship program, and more.
"Our greatest challenge here at SLOCA is overcoming the fact that there is no early detection screening test for ovarian cancer. Symptoms are not widely known and can be vague; 3 out of 4 patients are not diagnosed until the cancer is in an advanced stage," said Susan Robben, Executive Director of SLOCA and an ovarian cancer survivor herself. "22,000 women are diagnosed every year and almost 15,000 pass away as a result. It is our steadfast mission to impact these statistics in a positive way so that women both in the St. Louis community and around the world can identify symptoms sooner and survive and thrive post-diagnosis."
Experts say that if a woman experiences any of the four most common symptoms on a daily or almost daily basis for two weeks or more, they should see a gynecologist – especially if there is a family history of breast or ovarian cancer.
"While 374 women are diagnosed annually across Missouri and 200 new cases are recorded in the St. Louis metro area each year, we remain hopeful that through our work, survivors of the past, present, and future will receive the full scope of support they need to lead happy, healthy lives," said Robben. "We hope that Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month will inspire the community to get involved, so that we can better serve local women right here in the broader St. Louis area."
Community members who would like to support SLOCA's ongoing efforts can donate at any time or participate in their various events throughout September and October. Visit http://www.sloca.org/ to learn more, donate, and get involved.
About St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness (SLOCA)
St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that is committed to increasing ovarian cancer survivorship by promoting awareness of early warning signs and standards of care, funding ovarian cancer research, and supporting survivors. SLOCA was founded in 2002 by seven women battling ovarian cancer, alongside their oncology nurses. Over the last 19+ years, SLOCA has educated over 60,000 people in ovarian cancer awareness through local health fairs and community events, invested $540,000 in funding research for ovarian cancer, and connected with 500 local medical students through its Survivors Teaching Students Program. SLOCA also provides ovarian cancer support groups, peer to peer support opportunities, a patient need fund, and additional resources for women and families touched by ovarian cancer. For more information, call 314-966-7562 or visit sloca.org.
