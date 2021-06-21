SOUTH RIDING, Va., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide life sciences executive recruiting firm, is celebrating the honor of being named among the nation's Top Workplaces 2021 by The Washington Post. The company joins other highly-respected companies selected to the prestigious list.
The Top Workplaces selections are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 important culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few, all of which are top priorities at Slone Partners.
"This is a joyful day for Slone Partners! Being selected as a Top Workplace is a tremendous honor and a tribute to the amazing people who make up our company and bring such energy, passion, and commitment to their jobs every day," said Slone Partners CEO Leslie Loveless. "I have always believed that Slone Partners is a wonderful place to work, so it is gratifying to know that our team and the Washington Post agree!"
"It was always my vision to build a company where every employee felt empowered, engaged, and fully supported every step of the way, and I believe we have accomplished that," said Slone Partners Founder Adam Slone. "This award is a reflection of the many years of hard work by Leslie, Tara, and the entire team, and I could not be more proud!"
The survey elicited a 97 percent response rate from Slone Partners' employees, almost 20 percentage points higher than response rates at similar companies. The overall employee engagement rate was 87 percent, also far above the industry average. Slone Partners scored highest company-wide in three essential areas: the company's direction, values, and interdepartmental cooperation.
"Slone Partners has always felt like a family to me, and this selection is a result of our collective efforts to create a happy, healthy, and inclusive workplace culture where every employee is truly vested in our future," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis-Stach. "I am particularly pleased to see that the words used by our employees to describe our organization closely reflect our company core values – quality, ownership, passion, respect, trust, and diversity."
The high scores that Slone Partners received in the engagement survey can be attributed to several factors, including the fact that it has been an all-virtual company since its inception more than 20 years ago. Providing employees with flexible work options helps promote a healthy work/life balance and allows the company to attract people who might otherwise not wish to be tethered to a company headquarters. The firm also places a strong emphasis on training and professional development, making it appealing to employees who wish to advance in their careers.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
ABOUT ENERGAGE
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Media Contact
Doug Gavel, Doug Gavel Communications, (617) 429-4417, doug.gavel@gmail.com
SOURCE Slone Partners