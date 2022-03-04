SOUTH RIDING, Va., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leslie Loveless, the CEO of Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare companies, presents a unique insider's perspective on the 'war for talent' in the life sciences in a commentary article published March 1 by Life Science Leader.
"There is a talent war in the life sciences. The industry is booming with record amounts of venture capital flowing in, and there simply aren't enough qualified executives to fill all the open positions," Loveless writes. "This phenomenon is unprecedented in my experience as an executive recruiter, but it is not a blip on the radar. This is our world for the foreseeable future."
Loveless, who has more than 20 years of healthcare industry and executive search experience, identifies four distinct dynamics that characterize the current life sciences talent war:
1. Expansive searches are the new normal.
2. Flexible work options matter.
3. Money talks and cultures sell.
4. Time is of the essence.
Executive search has never been more challenging, Loveless explains, saying that talented candidates are often fielding multiple offers and can often command more distinguished job titles and higher salaries than ever. Life sciences companies, she argues, must be nimble, decisive, and savvy to obtain and retain qualified leaders.
"It is truly a blessing to have such a vibrant and thriving life sciences industry. Companies are at the forefront of exciting discoveries and breakthroughs that will extend lifespans and improve the quality of life for people around the world. Yet, the challenges of finding and securing the top leaders needed to run these companies are creating an intense war for top talent unlike any we've ever seen and won't be going away anytime soon," she concludes.
The article is published both online and in the March 1 printed edition of Life Science Leader.
