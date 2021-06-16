SOUTH RIDING, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placements of Stacy R. Lindborg and Christine Pellizzari on the Board of Directors at https://celsion.com/, a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines.
Dr. Lindborg brings to Celsion more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience with a particular focus on R&D, executive management, and strategy. She currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and Global Head of Clinical Research at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, which she joined in 2020 to manage the clinical portfolio. During her career, Lindborg has worked with biologics, small molecules, and cell therapies to address a broad range of diseases and disorders, including multiple Orphan drug products, and has extensive experience in early-stage drug development.
Ms. Pellizzari is Chief Legal Officer of Insmed Incorporated, a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, and brings to Celsion more than 20 years of leadership in the global pharmaceutical industry. In her current role, Pellizzari has global responsibility for legal and government affairs including corporate governance, regulatory compliance, contracting, alliance management, clinical trial oversight, labor and employment, litigation management, and intellectual property strategy and portfolio management.
"Both Stacy Lindborg and Christine Pellizzari are highly respected and influential leaders in the industry with more than 45 years of combined experience across a broad spectrum of roles and organizations," said Slone Partners CEO Leslie Loveless. "They will be tremendous additions to Celsion's Board of Directors."
"We are proud to welcome these two highly accomplished and talented individuals to the Celsion Board of Directors," said Michael H. Tardugno, Celsion Corporation's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Lindborg has demonstrated impressive creativity in efficiently advancing successful programs, including establishing and implementing an adaptive design strategy to increase productivity in the R&D portfolio at both Eli Lilly and Biogen. Ms. Pellizzari's broad public company legal and regulatory background and her important contributions to the success of several biopharmaceutical companies will be invaluable to Celsion as we advance GEN-1 along the regulatory pathway in ovarian cancer and further develop PLACCINE, our nucleic acid vaccine platform."
Dr. Lindborg is a graduate of Baylor University where she earned a Ph.D. and M.A. in statistics and a B.A. in psychology with a minor in mathematics. A prolific researcher, she has authored more than 50 abstracts, 200 presentations, and 40 manuscripts that have been published in peer-reviewed journals. She serves on several industry advisory boards related to statistics and biotechnology.
Ms. Pellizzari earned a J.D. from the University of Colorado School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts (Amherst). She is a member of Executive Women in Bio, Women Corporate Directors, National Association of Corporate Directors, Association of Corporate Counsel, Society for Corporate Governance, and National Association of Stock Plan Professionals.
ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences and healthcare organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With national and global clients, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
ABOUT CELSION CORPORATION
Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company's product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. ThermoDox®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion also has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit http://www.celsion.com.
