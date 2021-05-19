SOUTH RIDING, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life science, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies, has announced the placement of Stephana Patton, Ph.D., J.D. as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) at InterVenn Biosciences.
Patton brings more than 20 years of legal experience to InterVenn. She most recently served as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer at Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for all legal and compliance matters. Previously, Patton served as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer at BioTime, Inc., and as Vice President, General Counsel, and Commercial Compliance Officer at BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Patton began her pharmaceutical industry career at Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she was Vice President of Intellectual Property and Licensing until the company was acquired by Valeant, Inc. in 2015.
"Dr. Patton is an extraordinarily talented and experienced legal mind with a track record of success wherever she's been," said Slone Partners President Tara Kochis-Stach. "She brings terrific insight and intellect to the InterVenn executive team."
"We are thrilled to welcome Stephana to our team," said Aldo Carrascoso, Chief Executive Officer at InterVenn. "Her leadership and experience will provide strength to the leadership team and will greatly benefit InterVenn this year and in the years to come."
Stephana earned a B.S. in Chemistry from Erskine College, a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Cell and Developmental Biology from Emory University, and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.
Slone Partners delivers the leaders who build amazing and diverse life sciences organizations – People Are Our Science®. Founded in 2000, Slone Partners specializes in delivering world-class C-suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent to the most promising and established biotech, diagnostics, research tools, healthcare, precision medicine, CRO, and laboratory services companies. With coast-to-coast presence in the most active healthcare industry hubs of Boston, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Research Triangle Park NC, and Washington DC, Slone Partners uniquely and precisely provides an array of executive search and advisory services, including diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, to innovative life sciences companies. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit http://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.
Based in South San Francisco, InterVenn Biosciences utilizes a proprietary glycoproteomic biomarker interrogation platform using AI and mass spectrometry for next-gen precision medicine. The company is working to find new solutions in ovarian, pancreatic, liver, prostate, and kidney cancer, together with applications from the Vista suite of solutions for treatment and monitoring, immune profiling, patient stratification, and disease progression. For more information, please visit the company's website at https://intervenn.bio/.
