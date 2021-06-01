NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Josh Guttman and Florent Peyre, co-founders of the membership-based, veterinary concept Small Door Veterinary, today announce $20M in Series A funding alongside expansion plans including a new practice on Manhattan's Upper East Side (1231 Third Ave) coming this summer and an ambitious rollout plan to open 25 locations by 2025 as the company continues to transform and reimagine the outdated veterinary care experience.
Small Door's Series A financing was led by Los Angeles-based Toba Capital, with participation from Pentland Group, and additional investment from existing investors Lerer Hippeau, Primary Ventures, Brand Foundry, Howard Draft, Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner. "In a category where nothing matters more than quality of care for pets and quality of service for pet owners, Small Door provides the best experience in the industry. We're thrilled to partner with Small Door to build the most trusted veterinary brand in the country," shared Patrick Mathieson of Toba Capital.
Small Door also announced that CityMD co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Nedal Shami, has joined its Board of Directors. Nedal joins an existing group of Directors and Advisors that include well-known healthcare executives and business leaders like Tom Lee, founder of One Medical Group and Richard Park, founding CEO of CityMD.
Small Door's flagship location in New York City's West Village (15 Seventh Avenue) delivers exceptional care through a membership-model with benefits that include 24/7 access to telemedicine, transparency in pricing, and honest medicine – backed by a first-of-its kind approach which provides salary-based compensation with complete benefits packages including student debt repayment to veterinarians and technicians, instead of commission-based compensation, which is pervasive in the industry and has led to an erosion of consumer trust.
"We have reimagined veterinary care through the eyes of the pets and pet parents we serve, and the results speak for themselves – our members love the experience and give us glowing reviews. Equally important, we've also reimagined the workplace, creating an environment that supports and nurtures our staff, leading to happier humans who are empowered to deliver a better experience for our members. This fresh capital allows us to give more pet parents the opportunity to experience Small Door," explained co-founder Josh Guttman.
Small Door is the first veterinary care provider to receive the designation as a Certified B Corporation, joining a global community of companies who are committed to putting people and the planet before profits and redefining what it means to be a successful enterprise. Small Door is also AAHA-accredited, a recognition of veterinary facility quality, based on over 900 stringent standards and awarded to only 15% of veterinary care providers in the US.
Small Door is membership-based veterinary care designed with human standards that are better for pets, pet parents, and veterinarians. In early 2020, co-founders Josh Guttman and Florent Peyre opened Small Door's first location in Manhattan's West Village with a mission to reimagine the outdated veterinary care model with a membership that includes exceptional care, 24/7 telemedicine, and transparent pricing - delivered with hospitality in spaces designed by animal experts to be stress-free. In 2021, Small Door will open its second practice on Manhattan's Upper East Side with more locations to follow.
