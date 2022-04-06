Sean Kim, Jason Mazzella, and Taylor Harper join a growing leadership team to direct Growth, Strategy, and Development
NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Small Door (http://www.smalldoorvet.com), the technology-infused, membership-based veterinary innovator, announced today the addition of Sean Kim, Jason Mazzella, and Taylor Harper to its leadership team. Sean Kim joins Small Door as their Head of Growth, after leading digital marketing at Harry's for more than four years. Jason Mazzella joins as Small Door's Director of Strategy and Operations from Warby Parker, where he held a similar role on their Strategy team. Taylor Harper joins as Small Door's Head of Development after a nearly five year tenure at WeWork where he led Global Technical Design.
"Sean, Jason, and Taylor have the leadership experience and proven track record in transitioning fast-growing, category-defining startups to professional enterprises, which is exactly what we need as we take our business to the next level," said Josh Guttman, Chief Executive Officer of Small Door. "Our recent growth, coupled with these additions to our team, will allow us to continue to maintain our ambitious growth plans over the coming months to further expand our footprint and market reach."
"Small Door has combined innovative technology with best-in-class medicine and member experience to lead the disruption in the veterinary category," said Sean Kim, Head of Growth at Small Door. "I am excited to join the team during this high growth period and look forward to scaling the company's marketing efforts, expanding the team, and accelerating our member acquisition and pace of growth."
Sean Kim joins Small Door from Highfive Brands, a collection of e-commerce businesses he co-founded and for which he led marketing efforts. Before Highfive, Sean worked as Head of Digital, Growth Marketing at Harry's for four years where he oversaw a period of exceptional growth at the company. Prior to Harry's, Sean started his career at McKinsey & Company. Sean is a graduate of Harvard Business School and pursued his undergraduate studies at Carnegie Mellon.
Jason Mazzella joins Small Door from Warby Parker, where he worked for more than four years, ultimately as Senior Strategy Manager. At Warby, Jason helped to research and launch new products, including their contact lens business. Prior to Warby Parker, Jason started his career at Bain & Company. Jason studied at Yale University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa.
Taylor Harper joins Small Door from Clover Food Lab, where he served as Director of Design and Construction. Prior to Clover, Taylor worked for more than four years at WeWork, starting as Senior Architecture Lead and also serving as Design Director of India. He finished his time at WeWork as Director of Global Technical Design. Taylor is a trained architect, graduating from Spritzer School of Architecture, CCNY and earned an undergraduate BS in Architecture from the University of Louisiana, Lafayette.
Small Door is transforming the veterinary industry with its model of membership-based veterinary care designed with human standards that are better for pets, pet parents, and veterinarians. Launched in early 2020 with a mission to reimagine veterinary care with a membership that includes exceptional care, 24/7 telemedicine, and transparent pricing delivered with hospitality and technology in stress-free spaces, Small Door now operates five locations in New York City and expanding soon to Washington, DC and Boston. To date, Small Door has cared for more than 5,000 pets across more than 25,000 member interactions.
