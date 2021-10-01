AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new report reveals that the business process outsourcing market size is expected to hit $405.8 billion by 2028. One provider of software to nursing homes, Experience Care, hopes to buck that trend in refusing to outsource its customer service.
Research shows that outsourcing jobs leads to both a decline in job quality and lower wages for Americans. And yet, more than two-thirds of businesses are doing so in order to help with the bottom line.
One small company, however, refuses to give in and employ foreigners who are willing to work for lower wages. "We've built meaningful relationships with our clients over the course of our 52-year history," said Jason Long, the CEO of Texas-based Experience Care (http://www.experience.care). "And we know that our customer service is at the heart of who we are, not as a business but what I would call 'a community'."
Experience Care has dedicated client service representatives located throughout the U.S. working in all time zones, which means customers can speak to a real person from 5 A.M. Eastern to 8 P.M. Eastern. "Our support and implementation are delivered by experts with over 275 years of experience in long-term care," said Cassie Poier, the client services manager at Experience Care. "And they either deliver the answer themselves or work their contacts internally until one is found." Last summer, Experience Care added two clinical implementation and support specialists with over 20 years of experience in long-term care to its customer service team.
The long-term care EHR vendor knows that its users are faced with pressing concerns every day, as nursing homes must overcome COVID-19 outbreaks, staffing issues, and plummeting census numbers. It is for this reason that they are quick to respond to issues. "Our average response time for 2021 is 54 minutes," said Poier. "Our service level agreement is 60 minutes for critical issues, under four hours for high priority issues, six to eight hours for medium priority, and by the next business day for low priority. And we hit those numbers one hundred percent of the time." She added that the company has a log that is checked nightly to ensure all voicemails and emails are documented.
This quick turnaround stands in stark contrast to the response times of larger EHR providers, which may take days to respond or reserve customer support for clients who pay for the privilege to be in higher tiers. "If you don't pay for the upper-tier you never hear back," Poier said of some of Experience Care's competitors. "But we don't have tiered support here. Our clients and the value of what they do just mean too much to us."
About Experience Care LLC: Founded in 1969, Experience Care LLC is one of the largest providers of electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and financial systems to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, continuing care retirement communities, long-term acute care, and other long-term care organizations in the U.S. Experience Care's mission is to make every long-term care organization a fulfilling place to live and work by helping maximize financial success and compliance to achieve the best teams, care, and outcomes.
While outsourcing customer service results in greater profits for the highest earners, according to a recent study it usually means lower quality of work and lower wages; both customers and the average American worker lose.
