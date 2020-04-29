ST. PAUL, Minn., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Data Solutions, a MN-based industry-leading collateral processing and workflow automation technology company, announced today they are postponing their Customer Symposium, which was scheduled to take place September 30th to October 2nd, 2020. This event was also set to commemorate their 20 years of business.
"It is disappointing that we have postpone our Symposium, especially when it's such a milestone year for us; however we know this is what's best to keep everyone safe," Susan Berndt, Director of Marketing and Customer Success at Smart Data Solutions, stated.
Smart Data Solutions has decided to postpone this event until further notice due to the outcome and continual spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Minnesota and across the United States. For the safety and well-being of the employees as well as all customers in attendance, Smart Data Solutions is choosing to push back the event to an undetermined date. All parties will be notified once a new date has been set for the Customer Symposium, likely in 2021.
"These are unprecedented times for the world and for our business, but we look forward to celebrating 20 years in business with our team and clients in a different way," Pat Bollom, Co-CEO of Smart Data Solutions, said. "We are still very excited to host our next Customer Symposium, when it is safer to do so," he concluded.
About Smart Data Solutions
As a leader in the healthcare industry for applying AI to complex workflows, Smart Data Solutions has been leveraging automation technology to enable cost savings, efficiency and improved quality to meet the needs of healthcare claims managers, for more nearly twenty years. Today, more than 350 TPAs, PPOs, HMOs, hospitals and insurance companies depend on SDS technology and innovations to save money and streamline their business. From paper processing to claims management and EDI, Smart Data Solutions offers the solutions critically needed by today's health care industry. For more information about Smart Data Solutions please visit our website at www.sdata.us or contact us at 651.894.6400.