Local employers benefit from screenings during Skin Cancer Awareness Month
LANCASTER, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Employees from two Lancaster County companies are receiving skin cancer screenings this month courtesy of SkinIO, the latest healthcare technology startup to come through Lancaster's Smart Health Innovation Lab.
SkinIO, which offers a teledermatology app for remote consultation, is providing at-home and on-site skin cancer screenings to employees of Signature Custom Cabinetry and Aspire Ventures, a venture capital firm and founder of the Innovation Lab.
"The past two years vastly accelerated healthcare technology adoption and had a major impact on how and where people work," said Kim Ireland, Chief Executive Officer of the Smart Health Innovation Lab. "This effort taps into both trends: Through SkinIO, we're providing technology-driven skin screening and connection to dermatological care, both in office settings and at home, wherever people are most comfortable. It's a great demonstration of our mission to bring healthcare innovations to market that improve the health of our communities."
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in America, and will impact 1 in 5 adults by the age of 70. Yet, access to dermatology remains limited to a relative few, with roughly one dermatologist for every 33,000 American adults, most of whom are located in major metropolitan areas.
"We're thrilled to be able to provide access to skin cancer screenings to our partners at Aspire Ventures and Signature Custom Cabinetry, both at work and home through our app," said Kyoko Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of SkinIO. "In addition to the screenings, we've established a network of dermatologists in and around Lancaster who will be able to see any SkinIO user identified for in-person follow-up within 2-3 weeks. The typical wait time is 4-6 months."
SkinIO provides on-site skin screenings that take just 10 minutes and allow users to scan and securely map their skin at home with the SkinIO smartphone app, collecting data for dermatologists to remotely diagnose skin conditions and recommend appropriate treatments or follow-up appointments.
"Skin cancer can be easier and less costly to treat if caught early," said Crawford. "By providing convenient access to screenings and in-person follow-ups when necessary, SkinIO can help detect early warning signs that could evolve into life-threatening problems. We're glad to be able to leverage Skin Cancer Awareness Month as a moment to deliver access to both screening and care to these local employers."
ABOUT SMART HEALTH INNOVATION LAB
Smart Health Innovation Lab supports startups by fast-tracking their innovations to transform healthcare. Founded by Aspire Ventures, Capital Blue Cross, Clio Health, and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, this unique program provides mentorship from a network of experts, a testing environment to validate products, and access to enterprise-level opportunities with a network of providers and payers. The result is an efficient, effective path to market adoption and insurance reimbursement. To learn more, visit https://ilab.health.
ABOUT SkinIO
SkinIO is a HIPAA-compliant, AI-driven, virtual skin cancer screening platform that allows anyone to perform a skin exam anywhere in just 10 minutes using their smartphone. SkinIO images are reviewed remotely by licensed dermatologists, and users receive their results by email in just a few days and are connected to care if they require in-person follow-up. For more information, visit skinio.com.
