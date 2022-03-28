Home Instead emphasizes how technology can help older adults live safely and independently
OMAHA, Neb., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aging in place is an attractive option for many older adults. In fact, a survey from Home Instead found that 94% of older adults plan to age in their own home, even as health needs change. As this desire grows, so are technological advancements that can make it possible. From assistance with day-to-day tasks, like grocery shopping online and delivery to your doorstep, to monitoring health and medication through telehealth appointments and medical alert systems, digital tools are making it easier to live at home longer.
"Technology is a very beneficial tool, especially when paired with the helping hand of a family member or professional caregiver," said Lakelyn Hogan Eichenberger, gerontologist and caregiving advocate at Home Instead. "This personal support and companionship can mean all the difference in being able to choose where you want to live as you grow older."
While technology use has grown exponentially across generations, seniors in particular are learning to embrace technology more than ever before. According to a 2021 survey, one in four seniors felt more comfortable using new technology than they did just one year ago. While many increased their use of technology to stay connected with loved ones, 30% stated they will continue using technology to help them with care in the home.
There are several ways that technology can be incorporated into older adults' lives. Professional and family caregivers outline the benefits to them and their loved ones:
- "I use Zoom and Facebook to stay connected with friends. I also use grocery pick up because it saves so much time and energy. My best advice for seniors who may be apprehensive is to start slow. If you have a question, just learn to google it first. You can find any answer there. There is almost always a tutorial on YouTube. That's how I have learned to use a few new devices in my home." – Nancy
- "My 75-year-old father-in-law likes to take walks in the woods but always forgets his phone. We have tried several different things but ended up getting a watch with GPS capabilities. It tracks his heart rate and pressure and can call 911 should he fall somewhere." – Nichole
- "Grocery delivery to the home allows seniors to stay indoors when the weather is bad or if they aren't well enough to go grocery shopping. The groceries are brought right to your door – no worries about slipping on the ice and causing injuries to yourself. Another great tool is Alexa, which is hands-free. It allows clients to use its features from the comfort of their chair." – Kim
- "The only advice I have is to keep playing with your device and remember it has a back button for when you're not sure if you did the right thing. Don't be afraid." – Stephanie
There may be hesitancies around technology adoption, some of which might include keeping up with ever-changing features and fear of safety online, but incorporating technology into your life can offer a wide range of benefits. For older adults aging in place, it's important to find the right balance between tools to help you feel empowered and connected, and the personal, hands-on professional support from a caregiver. Striking a balance between high-tech solutions and human interaction will be key to advancing the future of care. For additional information, visit http://www.homeinstead.com/care-resources.com.
