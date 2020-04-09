LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartAction®, a leading provider of AI-powered Virtual Agents for contact centers, today announced it has teamed up with NFL QB Jameis Winston and Dr. Scott Kelley to combat coronavirus misinformation by establishing a national COVID-19 hotline.
"With the lack of resources and misinformation out there, Dr. Kelley and I wanted to create a toll-free national hotline to give every family rapid responses and peace of mind from the safety of their own home," said Jameis Winston.
SmartAction donated its Rapid Response Virtual Agent and associated services to the cause, and delivered the end-to-end solution in less than a week.
By calling the toll-free hotline, (844) 837-8268 or (844) TEST-COVID, callers can interact with SmartAction's AI-powered virtual agent to have their questions and concerns about the virus answered immediately, self-assess through a set of triage questions, and receive guidance on further medical treatment and/or a coronavirus test.
"The very reason we built our Rapid Response Virtual Agent was to provide organizations the ability to use AI to answer commonly asked questions, screen callers for those who need human assistance, and provide an escalation path. We couldn't be happier to put it to use to combat COVID-19 with Jameis Winston and Dr. Scott Kelley," said Gary Davis, President, SmartAction.
Davis continued, "Since typical development cycles for voice applications can be extended due to building grammars and training models, we devised a channel-switching approach in times of crisis when a robust solution needs to be in-production without delay."
For a limited time, SmartAction is providing its Rapid Response Virtual Agent to organizations in need without any upfront fees or professional services related to customization or integration.
For more on SmartAction's Rapid Response Virtual Agent, visit https://www.smartaction.ai/smartaction-rapid-response-virtual-agent/
For COVID-19 related questions or screening, call 844-8378-26843 (TEST-COVID).
